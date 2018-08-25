Chandigarh Municipal Corporation: House nod to property tax exemption for retired, serving defence personnel

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (File) Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (File)

The General House of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Friday approved the exemption of paying house tax to all retired and serving defence personnel in the city. With this, around 834 defence personnel will be benefited.

Major General (Retd) MS Kandal thanked the House for bringing the agenda and providing a big relief to defence personnel.

Additional Commissioner Anil Garg said there were around 834 personnel and with this, the MC has exempted an annual amount of Rs 16.32 lakh.

Mayor Davesh Moudgil said it is just a token of respect for the defence personnel who make sacrifices for the country.

The issue had been pending for over three years.

Meanwhile, the general House deferred the issue of bringing five villages under the purview of paying property tax.

SAD Councillor Hardeep Singh said that when the civic body has not provided facilities to villages on a par with the urban belt then why was tax being levied. “Have you provided any facilities at par with the urban area…. Funds are allotted but they are never spent in the villages…. When you bring the villages at par with the facilities, then we will think of it…. But we strongly oppose the tax now,” said Hardeep.

The House then decided to defer the agenda.

The civic body had brought the agenda of bringing Hallomajra, Kajheri, Palsora, Maloya and Dadumajra – within the purview of property tax.

It was after a communication from the UT Administration to bring these villages under the purview of commercial tax that the civic body had included this agenda. It had been rejected several times by the general House after the UT Administration was conveyed that basic facilities be provided in these villages first before charging property tax from them.

The survey of the villages was conducted and it was found that there are 788 commercial units at Hallomajra, 649 at Kajheri, 293 at Palsora, 556 at Maloya and 576 at Dadumajra.

A committee was constituted which further recommended that the commercial properties of these villages be included in Zone C of Group IV of the self-assessment scheme. However, it was rejected by the House. The civic body is already in the process of carrying out a physical survey of all residential properties as per the latest technology to ascertain the actual status.

The commercial properties in all the sectors of Chandigarh are divided into different zones and tax is calculated according to the built-up area with the rate as per the zone.

