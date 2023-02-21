Chandigarh municipal corporation fines 786 violators for non-segregation of waste

The Chandigarh municipal corporation on the first day of its intensive drive to pull up those who did not segregate waste at the source level Monday issued 786 challans to violators. The civic body is penalizing residents as well as owners of commercial spaces in different parts of the city.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anindita Mitra, said that in view of the Swachh Survekshan, the sanitation survey of the central government towards making cleaner cities, and keeping the city clean, it was important for citizens to cooperate and fulfill their responsibilities under solid waste management rules.

Along with green and blue bins for disposing of wet and dry waste, respectively, the corporation has also installed a black box for dropping hazardous waste and a red box for sanitary waste.

She said that the Chandigarh municipal corporation will conduct intensive checks to spot the violators who will be fined as per the provisions of solid waste management rules.