Chandigarh Municipal Corporation election results Live: AAP wins 5 seats, party candidate defeats Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma in Ward 17

As per the results and leads at 11.20 pm, the AAP has won five seats, while the BJP and Congress have bagged four and two wards respectively.

Counting of votes of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation election is underway, and results are expected to be declared by Monday afternoon, officials said. Nine counting centres have been set up for 35 wards of the municipal corporation, and counting began at 9 am, they said.

This time there will be 35 councillors in the house as the wards have been increased from 26 to 35. The polling percentage remained at 60.45 per cent this year, which was held on December 24.

Confident of its win, the BJP was already seen readying packets of sweets this evening. Some other Congress candidates too who are confident of their win had ordered sweets on Sunday evening itself. Arrangements to hold a ‘victory march’ were also being done by the candidates’ supporters.