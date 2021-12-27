Chandigarh Municipal Corporation election results Live: AAP wins 5 seats, party candidate defeats Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma in Ward 17

As per the results and leads at 11.20 pm, the AAP has won five seats, while the BJP and Congress have bagged four and two wards respectively.
Counting of votes of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation election is underway, and results are expected to be declared by Monday afternoon, officials said. Nine counting centres have been set up for 35 wards of the municipal corporation, and counting began at 9 am, they said.
This time there will be 35 councillors in the house as the wards have been increased from 26 to 35. The polling percentage remained at 60.45 per cent this year, which was held on December 24.
Confident of its win, the BJP was already seen readying packets of sweets this evening. Some other Congress candidates too who are confident of their win had ordered sweets on Sunday evening itself. Arrangements to hold a ‘victory march’ were also being done by the candidates’ supporters.
The results of nine wards have been declared till now.
BJP candidate Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu visited the Gurudwara of Sector 8, Chandigarh. He said, “I am very hopeful but nothing is complete without god’s blessings and that is why I am here.” Sidhu is contesting from ward no 2. He has already remained a councillor. Shakti Devshali, another BJP candidate, also went to a temple in his ward to seek blessings.
Harpreet Babla, Congress candidate, also visited Nada Sahib Gurudwara with family to seek blessings. Harpreet is the wife of Congress leader Devinder Singh Babla. She is contesting after twenty years.
The BJP fought the election on plank of its "achievements" in the past five years.
The Congress and the AAP targeted the BJP for allegedly failing to undertake development work and criticised it over the city going down in the "Swachh Survekshan" (a ranking for cleanliness) rankings.
The two parties also targeted the BJP for not resolving the issue of the Dadumajra dumping ground besides those of rise in prices of essential commodities.
The municipal election - held every five years - sees a locking of horns between the BJP and the Congress, but the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party made the contest this time triangular.
The BJP holds a majority in the current municipal body.
In the last MC elections, the BJP had won 20 seats and its erstwhile ally Shiromani Akali Dal one. The Congress had managed to win only four seats.
The number of wards has increased from 26 in 2016 to 35 now.
Over 60 per cent polling was recorded in the elections held on Friday.