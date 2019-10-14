Chandigarh: Municipal Corporation doubles rates for putting up temporary shops during festivals

AFTER 18 years, the Municipal Corporation has doubled the rates for setting up temporary shops like rehri-farhis in the city during the festive season.

The Beopar Mandal has objected to the move saying that the MC must consult traders before taking such a decision.

The MC officials told Chandigarh Newsline that the revision in the rates was due for a long time and a proposal was brought to the MC House meeting to hike the rates from Rs 5 per square foot per day to Rs 20 per square foot per day. But after deliberations with councillors, the MC decided to revise the rates from Rs 5 to Rs 10 per square foot per day for setting up a temporary shop.

The officer said that during the festive season, especially during Diwali, around 250 temporary stalls are put up in the city. The officer said that the measuring area for allotting the space goes up to around 100 square feet to one shopkeeper.

“The tents which are being put up by the temporary shopkeepers, especially sweet shops, cover around 150 to 180 square feet while the small shops like clothes, crockery cover an average area of around 100 square feet. So a small trader occupying 100 square feet area will have to pay Rs 1,000 to MC instead of the old rate of Rs 500,” the officer explained.

The Beopar Mandal objected to the MC’s decision saying that the apex traders’ body was not consulted before revising the fares.

The president of Mohali Beopar Mandal, Vineet Verma, told Newsline that the MC did not consult the traders which is wrong. He added that the MC did not take any action against the street vendors and the shopkeepers who put up rehri-farhis at the markets and did not pay a penny.

“We are against it. The traders are already struggling as there is a slowdown in the economy. The steep hike shall add to the woes of the traders,” Verma stated.

The rates were first fixed in 2001 when Mohali was a small town and had Municipal Council.