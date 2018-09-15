Chandigarh MC decides to take over door-to-door garbage collection in city

It will take Chandigarh MC around two months to launch this service. (File) It will take Chandigarh MC around two months to launch this service. (File)

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has decided to take over door-to-door waste collection in the city. MC plans to do it using 39 Twin Bin Hopper Tipper and taking the waste directly to the processing plant. Charges of garbage collection will be added to the water bills of residents. This decision was taken at the MC House meeting on Friday.

The tippers will cost the MC around Rs 2.72 crore. It will take MC around two months to launch this service. Each tipper will be manned by a driver and a garbage collector.

Currently, there are 1,437 people who are registered with the MC as garbage collectors. For the last four days, these people have been protesting against the MC’s move. However, MC claims that it will adjust all these people in the new mechanism of garbage collection.

“We shall adjust all these people on the Tippers or at the Sehaj Safai Kendras which will be converted into Material Recovery Facilitation Centre. These MRF centres will be used to reduce the dumping of waste,” an MC official told Chandigarh Newsline.

For the manpower, a yearly expenditure of Rs 93,01,500 (for drivers) and Rs 63,83,052 (for helpers) will be done by the MC. However, the House was told that on an average, if Rs 100 is received from each household, MC will be able to collect Rs 30 crore per annum just from the garbage collection charges.

“For implementation of waste segregation in the city, it is important that MC takes up this job. If you all want, we can continue letting Chandigarh face this garbage mess and fail in the Swachhta Survekshan. But if we want to progress and implement door-to-door segregation of garbage, we will have to take this big decision,” said MC Commissioner KK Yadav while convincing councillors in the House.

Chandigarh generates 540 metric tonnes of waste of which 90 tonnes are of construction and demolition waste, the plant of which is likely to become functional soon.

“Around 90 tonnes of our waste will go to the C&D plant which will be ready soon. We have the remaining 450 tonnes of waste of which 120 tonnes are horticulture waste, which will be processed and composting will be done for the 110 tonnes of wet waste. Of the remaining 220 tonnes, our 80 per cent of the waste is recyclable and just 150 tonnes will be left for the garbage processing plant to process,” Yadav apprised the House.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App