Green on the outside, hollow within: How Chandigarh’s green trees are gradually dying

Chandigarh’s green cover is facing a silent crisis. While healthy trees continue to fall across the city, raising concerns over public safety, a survey by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) has identified 375 trees as dead and dry in the last three months, nearly 80 per cent of which have already been removed.

According to the survey for the last three months ending September, another 1,100 trees have been found to be hollow, bringing the health of the city’s green legacy under scrutiny.

“The survey identified dead and dry trees through an assessment of their condition, including dry stems, while around 1,100 trees were identified as hollow through ocular examination,” a senior official of the Chandigarh Horticulture Wing said.

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“The latter category (number of hollow trees) raises concerns because a tree can retain its green canopy even when its trunk has internal decay or structural weaknesses,” he added.

The findings assume significance for Chandigarh, which is known for its planned green spaces and tree-lined avenues. According to the civic body’s data, there are a total of 1,36,135 trees under their jurisdiction.

However, the recurring incidents of trees and heavy branches crashing onto roads, vehicles and public spaces have raised questions about how effectively the city’s trees are being monitored and maintained.

Over-concretisation puts trees at risk

Excessive concretisation around trees has emerged as a key concern, with officials flagging its impact on root systems and tree stability. Paving and sealing the ground around trees can restrict the movement of water and air into the soil, affecting root development and the tree’s ability to withstand strong winds.

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“We have repeatedly raised the issue of concretisation, which is installation of pavers around trees as it affects their health and root systems. When the ground around a tree is covered with pavers or concrete, it can restrict water and air from reaching the roots. This can affect root development and weaken the tree’s stability over time. There is a need to ensure that trees have adequate open space around them,” another senior Horticulture Wing official said.

The concern extends beyond trees that have visibly dried up. Internal decay, fungal infection, damaged roots and soil erosion can compromise a tree’s stability even when it appears green and healthy from the outside.

The grim condition of trees in Chandigarh was highlighted on Monday when a neem tree fell in Sector 15, pulling down overhead wires and two electricity poles. One of the poles crashed onto the car of former Chandigarh mayor Anu Chathrath.

An official attributed the incident to soil that had loosened following leakage beneath the surface. Pavers had been laid around the neem tree, and the leakage had led to soil erosion, weakening the stability of its roots, the official had said.

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Carmel Convent tragedy remains a grim reminder

The Sector-15 incident also brought back memories of the July 2022 tragedy at Carmel Convent School in Sector 9, when a massive branch of a heritage peepal tree fell on students during lunch recess.

Sixteen-year-old Class 10 student Heerakshi died, while several others were injured. Another student, Ishita, suffered injuries that led to the amputation of her left arm.

The approximately 250-year-old, 70-foot tree had appeared green and healthy. A subsequent examination found severe internal fungal infection, with water seepage and accumulation cited as possible contributing factors.

A probe headed by retired Justice Jitendra Chauhan held the Chandigarh Administration’s Engineering Department responsible for negligence, pointing to the absence of regular expert inspections and a specific maintenance protocol for such trees.

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The first official quoted, added“For Chandigarh, a city whose identity is closely linked to its greenery, the challenge is no longer merely to preserve the number of trees, but to ensure that they remain healthy and safe. There are many treees which appear healthy but are actually hollow from inside and can fall”.

Online mechanism to lodge grievance

The Chandigarh Administration’s Horticulture Wing also receives complaints from residents about trees that are leaning, have become unstable or pose a risk of falling. The administration’s Chief Engineer C B Ojha said an online mechanism was now in place to receive and address such complaints, particularly in the wake of several incidents in which falling trees caused damage to vehicles and property.

Ojha said the number of complaints rises during the monsoon, when strong winds and rain increase the risk of trees falling. During other months, the department receives around 10 complaints a month about trees that may be on the verge of falling. These are addressed within 24 to 48 hours, depending on the nature and urgency of the situation, he said.