We need to rationalise our expenditure and income: Chandigarh civic body chief K K Yadav

Chandigarh M C Commissioner K K Yadav. (Express photo) Chandigarh M C Commissioner K K Yadav. (Express photo)

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is going through its worst financial crisis. What are your plans to come out of the crisis?

I will not say that it is a situation of financial crisis. In fact, there is a need for financial management. We need to rationalise our expenditure and income and also need to cut down on some expenditure. For instance, Municipal Corporation has outsourced some services to some outside agencies and so should impose penalty on the agency which is not performing. At the same time, we will have to get our income to the desired level as well.

So is MC planning to impose new taxes on people?

We won’t say that new taxes would be imposed. If you see, you will find that other Municipal Corporations are taking several steps, which we haven’t taken in Chandigarh. For example, we aren’t earning anything from the advertising revenue, something that earns Mohali MC Rs 50 crore. Also, user charges from Fire NOC can help us earn Rs 25 crore. That agenda has been approved but has not been implemented so far. In the first phase, we will not impose any charges with which the public may feel a pinch.

There were talks that MC may impose green tax, professional tax and several others on Chandigarh residents?

In fact, the media copied our rough notes. We had just prepared a draft on what other Municipal Corporations are doing, like Manali, which imposes green tax. Basically it is just what Delhi , Panchkula, Mohali MC or other civic bodies are going ahead with to generate revenue. We will discuss in the house to see which one is feasible here.

It has been around a month now since you took charge. What do you feel needs to be improved in the Municipal Corporation?

I have been meeting officials every Monday and a complete action plan on how we should go about has been prepared for various departments. I feel MC requires this major change. We are empowered and are providing facilities but the efficiency level of those services is quite less. For instance, there are several complaints of water supply shortage- but we don’t have any Standard Operative Procedure(SOP) on what to do next. The complainant keeps getting transferred from one person to another. So there is a dire need of having SOP in every complaint redressal. Even in cases of dog bites, there is no action plan. There has to be an action plan: that this person will go on the spot when there is a case of dog bite; and this needs to be done immediately; and thereafter this is required to be done at the hospital. Several things need to be done- we need to have a mobile application wherein all our services are provided to people. Also, the calculation of property tax on the website.

Read | Chandigarh civic body all set to come up with compensation policy for dog bite victims

The incident of one-and-a half -year-old boy who was mauled to death shook the tricity. What measures MC is taking to ensure that such kind of incidents do not take place again?

We had a meeting of monitoring level committee also. We are bound by the Animal Birth Control norms and can’t go beyond that. So, people and stray dogs have to live together. We are working on how to keep a check on their number and are planning to engage animal lovers to go in for stray dog adoption and at the same time, we will earmark places for feeding too.

Parking has constantly been an issue. At one point of time, MC says they will cancel the contract and at the other point of time, they plan to go soft on the firm managing the parking lots ?

I would like to say that in this case, there were problems in the initial stages of planning and then at the execution level also. The crux of the controversy is that contractors aren’t providing smart parking solutions. There should have been a provision of third party inspection in the agreement itself. Now, as per officials, all facilities are available, but as per councillors, there are no facilities. So we need to make a provision of third party inspection which would constantly keep a check on the parking lots and provide us reports. I will bring the report in the house this time but the question is that if the contract with the parking firm is scrapped then what next? Those petty contractors are no better.

Recently, there was a diarrohea outbreak in Mauli Jagran and water samples of one tubewell supplying water to residents was found “unfit for human consumption”. Will any action be taken against the officials?

I visited the spot also to take the stock of the situation. These samples which have failed have been sent again to the lab to cross check the decision once and we will wait for the final report.

How is your coordination with the councillors?

There is a good liason with the councillors. The best part is that they understand. Luckily or unluckily, I have been posted when all these issues are already going on in the MC.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App