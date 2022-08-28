Chandigarh Municipal Corporation asked to pay Rs 10K to UT resident for faulty water bills

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh directed the water supply department of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to revise the water consumption bill of a city resident from February, 2019, to August, 2020, and a pay a compensation of Rs 10,000.

Somesh Gupta alleged in his complaint that he began receiving water bills from May, 2019, at an inflated rate of above Rs 1,000, in comparison to his old bills, which were less than Rs 500. He then sent a legal notice to the water supply department of the MC, on February 25, 2020, to correct the erroneous bills and refund the excess amount with same rate of interest, which they charged for delayed payment. However, the MC did nothing and Gupta received another water bill dated June 12, 2020, for Rs 2,136. Thereafter, Gupta moved another representation to the MC on July 14, 2020, and made personal visits, whereupon he was advised by the MC to change his water meter as the same is defective.

Accordingly, Gupta purchased a new meter, deposited a fee of Rs 180 with the MC and got it installed on July 17, 2020. Gupta alleged that even after that, he received a water bill dated August 10, 2020 for Rs 1,017, and another bill dated September 16, 2020, for Rs 631 for the period from June 16 to August 15, 2020, whereas the new water meter was installed by the MC staff. Gupta thus moved a formal complaint before the consumer commission.

Sub Divisional Engineer, of the water supply department, MC in reply submitted that Gupta was using a defective water meter, so he was charged a bill with penalty.

It was added that Gupta knew the water meter was faulty and was ignoring this and depending on the MC to rectify it, whereas it is clearly mentioned on the backside of every bill it must be done by the consumer. This needs to be done within a month from the issue of the bill of defective meter, otherwise, recovery on penal rate will be charged.

Denying all other allegations and pleading no deficiency in service, the MC prayed for dismissal of the complaint.

The consumer commission after hearing the matter held that the MC acted carelessly and wrongfully, which amounts to deficiency in service on its part. Therefore, the present complaint stands allowed against MC with direction to revise the water consumption bill of the complainant from February, 2019, to August, 2020, by taking into account the reading and consumption of the corresponding previous period and credit the excess amount. The commission also directed to pay a compository amount of Rs 10,000 to the complainant towards compensation, including litigation cost.