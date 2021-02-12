Chandigarh: Municipal Corporation allocates Rs 25 lakh for Rose Garden upgradation

Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla has questioned the civic body’s sudden plan to upgrade the Rose garden. (Express photo by Sumit Malhotra/Representational)

Even as the UT civic body recently announced that it will be holding a symbolic rose festival this year to cut expenses — in a sudden move on Thursday, it decided to allocate a whopping sum of Rs 25 lakh for Rose Garden’s upgradation.

On being asked about the details of the Rs 25 lakh upgradation, Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma said, “New flower beds can be introduced. The dry leaves can be removed using a suction machine.” He also said that new suction machines can be bought. However, the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh is already equipped with suction machines.

On the symbolic rose festival, Sharma said that not more than Rs 10 lakh would be spent on the arrangements this year, as it was a ‘symbolic’ celebration.

Earlier, a budget of Rs 89 lakh was allocated for rose festival. However, in view of the pandemic, it was decided that only symbolic celebrations will be held as the councillors had opposed the expenditure on the festival and had suggested that the same amount be spent on development works in the ward.

Despite the objections, the MC has now decided to allocate Rs 25 lakh for the garden’s upgradation.

A statement released by the civic body said, “The Rose Festival Committee constituted to celebrate the 49th Rose Festival has decided to upgrade Rose Garden for Rs 25 lakh. The upgradation will include laying flower beds and landscaping etc.”

In this regard, a meeting of the sub committee was held under the chairmanship of Mayor Sharma, attended by councillors and MC officials.

“During the meeting, the committee decided to hold a symbolic Rose Festival from February 26 to 28. The committee members discussed and decided that all front line worriers and corona heroes will be honoured on the closing day of the festival. The committee also decided to honour the Resident Welfare Associations and social organisations who have been engaged in the field of social service during the Covid-19 period,” the statement said.

It said that “no cultural programme will be organised during the festival and only display of flowers will be allowed inside the garden.”

Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla questioned the civic body’s sudden plan to upgrade the Rose garden. “Just few days back they announced that the expenditure has been cut as it will be a symbolic celebration. Now, all of a sudden Rose Garden’s upgradation has come up, on which they are spending Rs 25 lakh. In a way, they have to keep hefty amount in the name of rose garden for reasons known to them,” Babla said.