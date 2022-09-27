Chandigarh Municipal Corporation aims to fix disabled-friendly infra in community centres for Rs 1.63 cr

The Municipal Corporation aims to fix disabled-friendly infrastructure in various community centres at a cost of around Rs 1.63 crore. The agenda item will be taken up in the General House meeting scheduled to be held on September 30.

The agenda mentions that a meeting was held under the chairmanship of secretary (social welfare) on July 22 and it was decided to comply with the guidelines of AIC (Accessible Indian Campaign) to make all the buildings under Municipal Corporation disabled-friendly.

For providing and fixing the disabled-friendly infrastructure in various community centres under EE -1 MC, Chandigarh, it will cost Rs 1.12 crore while for providing the same in community centres of other division, it will cost Rs 51.01 lakh.

It was said that the said estimate has been framed to meet the expenses for providing and fixing disabled- friendly infrastructure in various community centres and Mahila Bhawan under the jurisdiction of Road Division No. 1, MC, Chandigarh, as per AIC (Accessible Indian Campaign) guidelines and as per letter received from the secretary, social welfare, women & child development.

The amount would be spent on making a provision for tactile, handrail, Braille rail, door entrance, directional boards, etc. in all the community centres for disabled persons.

Accordingly, a rough cost estimate amounting to Rs 1.12 crore has been prepared under this division. The proposal for providing and fixing the disabled-friendly infrastructure in various community centres is placed before the General House.

The agenda states that the proposal for the work for “providing and fixing disabled-friendly infrastructure in various community centres under division 3 of MC, Chandigarh amounting to Rs.51.01 Lakh is placed before General House of Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh for consideration”.

PAVERS OF Rs 86 LAKH

The House will also take up the issue of dismantling, relaying / providing and fixing of paver block & PCC tile on V-5 road in Sector 35, Chandigarh, for Rs 86.53 lakh.

The agenda item states, “The condition of the paver block and PCC tile on V-5 road in Sector 35, Chandigarh, is very poor and the foothpath is also missing. Prem Lata, area councillor, has requested to carry out the abovesaid work. The existing footpath was laid approximately 10-12 years ago and due to the poor condition of footpath, general public is facing a lot of inconvenience. It is therefore proposed to reconstruct the footpath on V-5 road of Sector- 35, Chandigarh. The said site was visited by the committee and found that the work of repair / reconstruction of foothpath is required to facilitate the pedestrian movement. Accordingly, the estimate has been framed for providing and fixing PCC tiles on the V-5 road in Sector 35 C&D as per the provision of Master Plan-2031 and repair of existing paver blocks/ PCC tiles on the V-5 road in Sector -35 A&B as per the prevailing site conditions, it was specified.

The agenda mentions that the rough cost estimate amounting to Rs 86.53 lakh has been prepared and the expenditure on this work shall be charged under the head of “improvement of road parking and infrastructure facilities”.