Chandigarh Municipal Corporation accuses parking firm of cheating, forgery; FIR filed

CHANDIGARH MUNICIPAL Corporation has lodged an FIR regarding forgery and cheating against M/s Arya Toll Infra parking firm, which was allotted work to maintain 25 paid parking lots and the city’s first multilevel parking in Sector 17, Sunday.

The company was accused of cheating the MC of Rs 3.69 crore. Sources said that Rs 3.69 crore is the 7th installment of the license fee, which has been pending on Arya Toll for last one and an half years. Sources said that repeated reminders were issued to the company to submit the installment but they did not pay any heed. The company submitted a cheque of Rs 3.68 crore three months ago, which bounced.

The company was scheduled to pay the installment on December 12, 2018. Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Jagdeep Singh of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation lodged the FIR against the firm at Sector 17 police station.

The contract to manage 35 paid parking sites along with the multilevel parking in Sector 17 was allotted to Arya Toll Infra in June, 2017. Meanwhile, various allegations of extra parking fee being charged, poor management of parked vehicles, non-installation of CCTV in the parking lots, etc., have been levelled against the firm. The commercial office of the firm is situated in Sector 8.