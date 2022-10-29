Chandigarh Municipal Corporation: AAP, Congress protest as nine new nominated councillors take oath

High drama ensued at the assembly hall of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Friday with elected councillors of the House from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress trying to block the nine newly nominated councillors of the civic body from taking their oaths.

On October 25, UT Administrator Banwari Lal Purohit nominated as many as nine councillors of UT Municipal Corporation, a move that had not gone down well with the Opposition who said that all the new people nominated owed allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On Thursday, both the AAP and the Congress had decided to boycott Friday’s oath-taking ceremony of the new councillors. The nine newly nominated councillors are Satinder Singh Sidhu, Dr Naresh Panchal, Amit Jindal, Anil Masih, Dharminder Saini, Geeta Chauhan, Dr Ramneek Singh Bedi, Mohinder Kaur and Umesh Ghai.

AAP and BJP councillors argue with each other during Friday’s civic body House meeting at MC Bhawan in Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) AAP and BJP councillors argue with each other during Friday’s civic body House meeting at MC Bhawan in Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

However, the Opposition seemed to have had a change of heart overnight, with councillors from the AAP turning up on Friday at the civic body house with black bands tied around their foreheads. The AAP councillors on Friday raised anti-BJP slogans and squatted outside the entrance of the assembly hall of the civic body, in a bid to block the entry of the newly-nominated councillors, leading to high drama and prompting officials to call the police. A heavy police contingent, comprising female officers, later reached the spot and controlled the situation, clearing the path for the new councillors to enter. However, the drama didn’t end there.

Once inside the civic body house meeting room, heated verbal arguments ensued between the councillors of AAP, Congress on one side and the BJP on the other. The nominated councillors, while arguing with the Opposition leaders, reminded them that they were here after being appointed to the post by none other than Banwarilal Purohit, who was the UT Administrator and Punjab’s Governor, and had the final say in the matter. Interestingly, out of the nine nominated councillors, six are former office bearers of the BJP.

AAP’s Chandigarh unit president Prem Garg on Friday said that the nomination of people who owed allegiance to the BJP was a murder of democracy. He said that while office bearers from the BJP were elevated as councillors, actual people of eminence having expertise in various fields had to miss out.

Rajiv Sharma, the spokesman for the Chandigarh unit of the Congress, on the other hand, said, “It appears that the administration failed to take notice at any stage of the fact that the people being nominated were not social but political activists connected with the BJP. Our councillors have alleged that many nominated councillors have misrepresented their antecedents while applying for their nominations and are therefore liable to be dismissed with immediate effect.”

Terming the nominations as a violation of the provisions of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act 1976 as extended to UT Chandigarh in 1994, Sharma stated that from 2001 to 2015, when Congress Mayors led the municipal corporation, only eminent personalities of the city and experts in their respective domains were nominated as councillors.

Resolutions passed

Advertisement

During the day’s house meeting, Congress councillor Jasbir Singh Bunty had to strongly protest to demand the immediate repair of V-4 road in Sector 42, which is used during Chhat puja by devotees. The agenda was passed only after Bunty squatted in the well of the house in favour of his resolution that called for immediate road repairs. Councillor Sachin Galav later moved a resolution to withdraw property tax notices sent to tenants on the Panjab University campus and to charge the tax from landlords only, which was passed by the House. Councillor Gurbax Rawat moved a resolution to completely mechanise the rainwater disposal system in the city so that the sanitation workers are not put at any risk due to the age-old system of manual cleaning of the drains. The resolution was passed by the House.