Chandigarh Municipal Commissioner working under Congress influence, says BJP

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation commissioner KK Yadav. (Express file photo)

In what can be termed a serious face-off between the BJP and the Municipal Commissioner, the party’s state general secretaries Ramveer Bhatti and Chandrashekhar made serious allegations against the Commissioner of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation alleging “discrimination against BJP workers and working under the influence of Congress”.

Commissioner Yadav, when contacted, told The Indian Express, “I am performing my duty with utmost sincerity and dedication and will continue to do so.”

In a statement issued by the BJP on Wednesday, both the state general secretaries were disappointed at the Municipal Commissioner’s inability for not taking any action against Congress leaders over the incident of locking the Municipal Corporation office (by Congress party), and said that despite locking the government building, no action was taken against them.

“When BJP workers go to meet the Municipal Commissioner, they are made to wait unnecessarily and false complaints are lodged against them,” it was said.

The BJP went on to say that “the officers of Municipal Corporation are in collusion with Congress party and the city’s development works are being deliberately stalled to discredit BJP”.

“Such officers should well understand that they are getting salary and allowance, carriage and other facilities from the hard-earned money of the general public and in return they should do public welfare work on priority and not adopt the attitude of procrastination,” they said.

Bhatti said that the Municipal Commissioner fears Covid infection only when meeting of 35 councillors is organised at Assembly Hall but there is no fear when so many people gathered outside the MC building.

Bhatti said that the councillors are elected representatives of the public and are free to make their own decisions, the Municipal Commissioner’s advice is not required at all. If the Municipal Commissioner is so fond of doing politics, then he should resign from his job and go to public and fight the election and come to the House. Only then will someone listen to his advice, they said.

Commissioner has been the target of BJP

Commissioner Yadav was targeted by BJP councillors last year. A jibe was made by councillors on Yadav in the general house meeting, following which Yadav had to stage a walkout. Sources said that he had become the target after he stalled some agenda of BJP councillors.

