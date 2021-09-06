Chandigarh municipal commissioner reviews projects, finds works worth Rs 350 cr delayed by Covid

New Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra did a review of all civic projects and found that most of them had been hit or delayed due to Covid-19. She issued instructions to expedite all of them. These projects are worth over Rs 350 crore.

In the building and road wing of the civic body, major projects that have been affected are the renovation of MC building, Sector 17, and construction of dispensaries of sectors 39 and 52. However, Sector 52 dispensary’s work kicked off on priority. The dispensary will soon be inaugurated.

The plan of having dispensaries in these sectors was mooted in 2016 and 2017. However, the foundation stone could be laid only in 2018. Before the specifics could be worked out, it took more time. When the work had to start, Covid-19 hit and it has been delayed.

Similarly, the work of construction of community centres in sectors 52 and 56 and that of construction of auditorium in Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38, has also been delayed, according to the civic body.

There was a green belt that was to be constructed in sector 49 C and D and Dog ABC at Raipur Kalan village, along with recarpeting of works of road and parking that has got delayed.

Every time, there is a hope of roads to be recarpeted, either it is delayed due to rain or extreme winter or Covid-19.

The Commissioner also found that in the jurisdiction of public health, the project of strengthening of sewerage system to avoid contamination in Mauli Jagran Colony UT, Chandigarh, has also been delayed. She asked the officers to speed up this as well.

Meanwhile, the project of construction of RCC box for channelisation of open nallah passing through Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran and the key project of design, supply, testing of equipment erection and commissioning of 2×10/12.5 MVA 66/11 KV, substation at Sector 39 waterworks (UT), Chandigarh including all other works of electrical and civil contingent works had also been hit because of the pandemic.

Another key project of augmentation/enhancement of raw water and clear water storage capacity at Sector 39 waterworks, Chandigarh (capital works under dedicated funds and strengthening of sewerage network in Karsan Colony, Sector 52, Chandigarh, along with providing and laying of storm water drainage network in Sector 42, Chandigarh, has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also, the strengthening of sewerage network at Kajheri village, supply of Items, equipment like breathing apparatus for sewer man, sewer cleaning machines, mobile toilet van, providing and laying of new independent/ dedicated water supply line 12i/d and 10″ I/d for catering water to Sector 22 C&D from waterworks, Sector 37, Chandigarh (Ch to Capital head 4215 (p ) and B/I five nos. 12″×8″ i/d deep bore tubewells in lieu of abandon/ low discharge tubewells in various locations, I.e. Shanti Nagar-1 bank colony, Shivalik Garden and Indra Colony tubewell 5 and tubewell 6 in Manimajra has also been affected.