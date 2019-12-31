Chandigarh: Mera koi rishtedar nahi hai TVC mein, says Municipal Commissioner

MCC house meeting in progress at Municipal Corporation office in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Photo: Jasbir Malhi MCC house meeting in progress at Municipal Corporation office in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Photo: Jasbir Malhi

Even as the vendors’ process is complete, councillors yet again wasted three hours and remained adamant on discussing if the ‘illegal’ vendors could be adjusted at various places.

As the plea of vendors there only to earn livelihood kept cropping up, Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav had to say that he “fails to understand as to why these issues are being raised when the entire street vendors process is over”.

BJP councillor Anil Dubey said that the vendors are poor people and most of those who have been allotted places are given those at a very far- off distance. Dubey said that the survey of the vendors was faulty and it should be got done again.

However, the Municipal Commissioner stated that the vendors’ survey cannot be done again. He specified that there are 2,500 defaulters who are not paying the fee but are registered with the corporation.

Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla raised questions on the election of the Town Vending Committee. He asked as to who all were the members of the TVC and if representatives from vendors were part of it.

To this, the commissioner replied that TVC elections were held in 2016 and proper videography of each and every meeting of the Town Vending Committee is with them. The councillor then asked the commissioner to specify who all were the members of the TVC. On this, the commissioner replied that there were officers and four representatives of street vendors.

As Babla kept posing questions, Commissioner Yadav was compelled to say that “mera koi rishtedar nahi hai usme (I don’t have any relative in the Town Vending Committee)”.

He even said that everything has been challenged in the court — right from the survey of street vendors to registration of the vendors, the formation of TVC and even the contention of Aadhaar card for them as well.

Ever since street vendors have been evicted from the non-vending zones and others have been relocated, councillors have been raising questions in the House. They did not raise any query at a time when the entire street vendors process was being carried out.

The commissioner informed them that from December 5, vending is only being done in the vending zone.

