Chandigarh: Day after matter was resolved, civic body employees condemn Goel’s press statement

A day after the matter between BJP leader Gaurav Goel and Chandigarh civic body Commissioner’s private secretary Jatin saini was resolved, the employees’ union wrote a letter to the Municipal Corporation Commissioner condemning the statement of Goel, in the press, that he did not apologise but both the parties compromised. The MC employees also demanded that CCTV cameras be installed in the MC building.

“After the incident, all the unions of Chandigarh as well as the employees of the Municipal Corporation staged protest for this unruly and uncalled for behavior by the office bearers of Chandigarh State BJP Unit following which Arun Sood, BJP Chandigarh President, Rajesh Kumar, Councillor, Rambir Bhatti were present in the Sector 17 Police Station and apologised for the whole incident at the behest of Gaurav Goel,” the letter stated.

It further said, “After the long discussion and continuous apologies by the senior leaders of the BJP and keeping their regard, it was decided that the matter will be settled with a condition that Gaurav Goel, the main culprit, will submit apologies to Jatin Sainí for his unlawful and unruly act in front of all the employees at MC office.”

The union said that, accordingly, Gaurav Goel came at the MC office, along with Jagtar Singh Jagga, Acting Mayor, Rajesh Kumar, former Mayor, Rambir Bhatti and other office bearers of the BJP and in the presence of the MC Commissioner, and the union leaders, submitted apologies and it was decided that the matter will be resolved.

However, “thereafter in the evening a statement given to the press by Arun Sood and Gaurav Goel said that they have not apologised but have only struck a compromise in the matter. This statement is against the settlement arrived at between the parties, the employees’ union said.

“We, all unions, on behalf of all the employees are strongly objected to this act of the BJP Chandigarh unit and condemn this act of theirs. We are taking further steps on this matter on organisational front as well as on legal front.It is also requested that CCTV cameras be installed on all floors of the MC building so that such incidents do not happen in future and further necessary steps be taken at all government buildings, where employees are working, in view of their safety so that such incidents do not occur at the behest of the political parties,” the letter to the Commissioner stated.

Employees added that further necessary steps may be taken for the safety and security of the field staff working on the grounds, to avoid any kind of harassment.

Two days back, BJP leader Gaurav Goel was in soup for allegedly slapping the private secretary Jatin Saini of the MC Commissioner, for reportedly making him and his men wait to meet the civic body Commissioner.

Saini had told Goel that there was no prior appointment made by him and the Commissioner was already in a meeting, following which the incident took place. A police complaint in this regard was submitted by Saini, in which he alleged that he was manhandled by Goel. There were protests both by MC employees and the BJP workers at the MC office.

