Chandigarh municipal commissioner slaps showcause notice on contractor, engineers for dereliction of duty

A day after certain negligence was detected at the site of the construction of a road gully in Sector 21, Chandigarh, Anindita Mitra, commissioner of Municipal Corporation Chandigarh, on Friday served a show-cause notice under Rule 10 of Punjab Civil Service (Punishment and Appeals) Rules, 1970 to the sub-divisional engineer and junior engineer, Public Health Division of the civic body for dereliction of duty.

During an inspection on Thursday, it was noticed that the work on the construction of a road gully in Sector 21, Chandigarh, was being carried out by M/s Vakeel Yadav (contractor) without any proper signages. The contractor had left the dug-up road without putting any kind of signboards around the area for cautioning the general public, thereby endangering their lives.

Taking note of this, the municipal commissioner issued a show cause to the officials responsible for this work and also directed that the said contractor be issued a showcause notice as well. She said that no such negligence shall be tolerated and directed the engineering wings that each site of construction under the purview of the civic body be visited at least once every day by either the junior engineer or the SDO to check for lapses.

Meanwhile, Mitra, after receiving a second complaint on Whatsapp, has further directed the civic body’s executive engineer to issue showcause notice to a second contractor who had allegedly left work unfinished and machines strewn in Hallomajra midway. Residents have alleged that they have been facing a lot of inconvenience due to the road being blocked with unfinished work as well as with the machines that are left strewn in the streets.

The showcause notice given to the contractor in this case stated that the work of reconstruction of pavers was to be completed in three months but the time had already lapsed. The contractor has been asked to reply to the notice, failing which action may be taken against him.