Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher inaugurates open gym, flags off water tankers

Kirron Kher, Member of Parliament from Chandigarh, inaugurated an open air gym at GMSSS, Sector 18, and flagged off six water tankers in the city on Friday.

The gym has been constructed at a cost Rs 2.55 lakh from the MPLAD funds.

The open air gym is equipped with push chair, sub-board functions, space walker, seated pedal trainer, parallel bars, riding trainer and stepper. Area councillor Asha Jaswal, horticulture executive engineer KP Singh, school staff and students were also present at the inauguration function of the gym.

Kher also flagged off six stainless steel water tankers from the MC office at Sector 17. The motorized water tankers which were added to the fleet of the Public Health wing of the MC at a cost of Rs 1.10 crore from the MPLAD funds are equipped with a capacity of 5000 liters each were.

The tanks have an insulation of 100mm PU foam and the double tanks are designed in a manner that there will be no metallic contact between the inner and the outer tank to maintain the quality of the potable water.

The tanks were flagged off in the presence of mayor Rajesh Kumar, commissioner KK Yadav, senior deputy mayor Hardeep Singh, and other councilors and officials of the MC.

“Water discharge from the tank is through discharge cup, pipe line and butterfly valves at the bottom. Valve box has been located at the rear platform. As an option, water tank has been provided with pump arrangements with drive from the PTO of the vehicle,” a release by the MC said.