Chandigarh moves to check ineligible occupancy of government houses

Ineligible employees still figure in seniority lists; Chandigarh plans eAwas overhaul.

By: Exoress News Service
2 min readJun 13, 2026 01:11 PM IST
The Chandigarh Administration is set to revamp the eAwas portal with a dedicated online module aimed at tracking employee transfers and postings in real time, preventing ineligible occupancy of government accommodation and streamlining the allotment process. (File Photo)The Chandigarh Administration is set to revamp the eAwas portal with a dedicated online module aimed at tracking employee transfers and postings in real time, preventing ineligible occupancy of government accommodation and streamlining the allotment process. (File Photo)
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To track transfers and postings in real time and identify officers who cease to be eligible for government accommodation, the Chandigarh Administration has proposed a dedicated online module on the eAwas Portal.
The move comes after concerns that several employees continue to figure in seniority lists or occupy government houses due to delays in updating service records.

The House Allotment Committee (HAC) has initiated the process of developing an online system for submission of applications and updation of seniority records under the Chandigarh Administration House Allotment Committee Rules, 1996.

Currently, eligible officers and employees apply for allotment or change of accommodation through the eAwas portal and submit verified hard copies through their departments. Applications received by the 20th of a month are considered for allotment the following month, while incomplete or ineligible applications are rejected.

In an official communication, the House Allotment Committee noted that despite the introduction of the e-Office system, applications are often forwarded without prescribed verification. It observed that transfer and posting details are not updated regularly, resulting in ineligible employees continuing to appear in seniority lists or retain government accommodation. Such cases may attract recovery of penal rent along with applicable interest.

The proposed module will facilitate digitally verified online applications through Heads of Departments or nodal officers, real-time updation of transfer and posting records, automatic identification of ineligible occupants, updation of seniority lists and a more transparent, time-bound allotment process.

Following the committee’s communication, Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi has directed all departments and authorities concerned to furnish details required for development of the module.

Departments have been asked to provide information on eligible offices, including details of Heads of Departments, office addresses, NIC-registered email IDs, mobile numbers and Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) codes within seven days to enable the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Chandigarh, to begin development and implementation of the system.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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