Chandigarh moves to check ineligible occupancy of government houses

The Chandigarh Administration is set to revamp the eAwas portal with a dedicated online module aimed at tracking employee transfers and postings in real time, preventing ineligible occupancy of government accommodation and streamlining the allotment process. (File Photo)

To track transfers and postings in real time and identify officers who cease to be eligible for government accommodation, the Chandigarh Administration has proposed a dedicated online module on the eAwas Portal.

The move comes after concerns that several employees continue to figure in seniority lists or occupy government houses due to delays in updating service records.

The House Allotment Committee (HAC) has initiated the process of developing an online system for submission of applications and updation of seniority records under the Chandigarh Administration House Allotment Committee Rules, 1996.

Currently, eligible officers and employees apply for allotment or change of accommodation through the eAwas portal and submit verified hard copies through their departments. Applications received by the 20th of a month are considered for allotment the following month, while incomplete or ineligible applications are rejected.