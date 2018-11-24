Chandigarh: Movers and packers staffer booked for theft

Mullanpur Garibdas police has booked an employee of a Jaipur-based movers and packers on the charges of theft. Police are yet to make any arrest in the case.

Complainant Abhimanyu Lodha, a General Manager with Oberoi Hotels, also alleged that his car was damaged during transportation.

According to the the police, he stated in his complaint that he was transferred by the company from Jaipur to Mullanpur Garibdas and he hired the services of Aggarwal Cargo Packers and Movers for shifting his household items.

“Lodha alleged in his complaint that after the delivery, he found that his Honda City car was damaged. Lodha also alleged that he was not satisfied with the services as some of his items were missing. He lodged the complaint on November 21, following which we registered the case,” said an officer, investigating the case.

The case was registered against Sandeep Kumar, an employee of the firm, under sections 379 (theft) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code.

Investigating Officer of the case, Assistant Sub-inspector Kulwinder Singh said that they were yet to find out which items were missing. He added that they did not make any arrest yet.