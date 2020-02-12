Chandigarh: 485 motorists challaned for stopping vehicles on 3 main roads since Feb 1

The Chandigarh traffic police had started a drive against the violation of lane driving, and stopping of motor vehicles. (File) The Chandigarh traffic police had started a drive against the violation of lane driving, and stopping of motor vehicles. (File)

SINCE FEBRUARY 1, when a drive was started for challaning motorists for stopping their vehicles on three main roads — Madhya Marg, Dakshin Marg and Udyog Path — 485 motorists have been challaned for the offence with a fine of Rs 500 each. As many as 111 have been fined for using mobiles while driving.

A total of 55 vehicle owners were challaned on Tuesday alone. Besides, six motorists have been fined for not following their lane on Madhya Marg since February 1. But only one motorist was challaned for blocking the way of left-turning vehicles during this period.

Overloaded autos too are facing the fury of vigilant traffic cops. At least 38 auto-rickshaws were challaned for carrying more than four students. It is common for autos in the Tricity to carry six to eight passengers. At times, the driver even lets youngsters share his driving seat.

The Chandigarh traffic police had started a drive against the violation of lane driving, and stopping of motor vehicles on Madhya Marg, Dakshin Marg and Udyog Path for attending phones calls, picking/dropping passengers, checking luggage and blocking the path of left-turning vehicles on February 1. Sources said the drive against violation of lane driving was not launched aggressively as it requires more awareness and infrastructure.

DSP (traffic) Kewal Krishan said, “A total of 1947 auto-rickshaws have been challaned for offences, including for stopping on the three main roads for picking and dropping passengers. As many as 825 auto-rickshaws were impounded. A total of 346 auto-rickshaws out of 1947 bore Haryana registration number.’’

