Chandigarh: Motorist dies after tree falls on him, pillion rider injured

A 27-year-old motorcyclist died and 25-year-old pillion rider was injured when a tree fell on them near the Kali Mata Mandir in Dhanas in the wee hours of Friday.

The incident took place when around 2.45 am during heavy rain. The victim was identified as Rajinder, who was declared brought dead when he arrived at PGIMER. The pillion rider, identified as Jatinder Kumar, 25, is stable and is admitted in the emergency ward of PGIMER.

Rajinder was a resident of Safeda Colony of Naya Gaon.

He, along with Jatinder, was working as a waiter at Rickey Farm House in Balongi. His body was handed over to his family members after postmortem examination.

“Information was received regarding an accident of a motorcycle due to a tree that fell down near Kali Mata Mandir Kacha Rasta Dhanas Road. On receiving the information, a police party reached the spot. A PCR vehicle also reached the spot and the injured person were lifted to PGIMER, Sector 12. Photography and videography was done and information was sent to the horticulture department, through the control room, to remove the tree,” said a police officer.

Police said during verification Dinesh and Sitla Parsad, friends of the victim and the injured, met police personnel and informed them about the particulars of both the victims.

Police have initiated an inquest proceeding under Section 174 of the CrPC.

