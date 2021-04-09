Chandigarh: More than 19,000 people sign up for piped gas

Over 19,000 people have registered themselves for piped natural gas connections in Chandigarh ever since IOC-Adani started laying the PNG pipelines. The company has begun laying pipelines for the commercial belt on Madhya Marg.

IOC-Adani had won the exclusive contract for supplying piped natural gas in the city and nearby areas for a period of five years. The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has allowed the firm to fix the final selling price of piped natural gas to be supplied to consumers.

PNG is said to be 20 per cent cheaper than LPG as its costs Rs 23.65 per standard cubic metre, while a non-subsidised domestic LPG cylinder costs Rs 764 for 14.2 kg. The installation charges are Rs 5,618, of which Rs 5,500 is refundable if you surrender your connection.

Naveen, an official from the company, told The Indian Express: “Installation is going on and so is the laying of pipelines. Installation for 19,039 of households has been completed and there are around 15,000 are active consumers. The remaining 4,000 have certain issues like non-payment of charges, incomplete connections etc.”

“We are laying the pipeline from sector 27 and 28 towards sector 26 so that restaurants and hotels on Madhya Marg along with shops there get connections there,” he added.

Laying of pipelines in all of Chandigarh is supposed to be completed by March 2022. “Due to certain permissions required in some areas, work couldn’t take off at the speed which were thinking of. So covering all of Chandigarh will tentatively be done by 2023 now as certain processes were moving at a slow speed.”

The project was initially scheduled to be completed in 2019.

Officials concerned had earlier said that PNG supply availability has expanded in a phased manner starting from southern sectors of UT Chandigarh and is gradually expanding towards northern sectors.

Indian Oil Adani Gas Private Limited, which has been given the work of laying pipelines by the Government of India, has covered over 200 km in around 25 sectors of Chandigarh, mainly the southern belt. A total of 1,200 km had to be covered by March 2019 but things didn’t happen as per plan.

According to the statistical details, as of now sectors that have been enabled with PNG connections in Chandigarh are 32, 33, 34, 35, 37, 38, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 63 CHB, Dhanas EWS housing, Industrial Area Phase I and II.

Work has to begin in the northern sectors.

In sectors where gas pipelines are working, people had their gas stove appliances designed according to LPG and the company changed the appliance and infrastructure according to the needs of PNG main pipeline.

A gas meter is installed on the lines of an electricity meter and bills are paid bi-monthly. The municipal corporation has already formulated a policy for the company laying pipelines under City Gas Distribution Network (CGDN) in the city.