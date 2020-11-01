Chandigarh: More than 15 booked for misbehaving with doctor

Dr Navjot Singh told the police that it was an assault case and Gurdev Singh and his relatives wanted him to do his Medico-Legal Report (MLR).

Kharar police booked seven persons, along with almost 12 unidentified people who had allegedly assaulted a doctor and misbehaved with the staff at the district Civil Hospital, on Saturday.

According to the police, Dr Navjot Singh, stated to the police, that he was on emergency duty on October 29, when one Gurdev Singh came to the hospital, accompanied with his relatives.

Dr Navjot Singh told the police that it was an assault case and Gurdev Singh and his relatives wanted him to do his Medico-Legal Report (MLR).

“They started pressurising me to prepare the report. When I told them that I was doing other work, they misbehaved with me and my staff,” Dr Navjot alleged in his complaint.

Police booked Sandeep Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Harinder Singh, Ranjeet Kaur, Baljinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Bunty and 12 unidentified persons under sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 294 (Obscene acts and songs) and 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

