Monday, January 31, 2022
Chandigarh: More rainfall from Feb 2-4

🔴 There will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of Northwest India during the next two days and will rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius, thereafter.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
February 1, 2022 4:02:54 am
Chandigarh, Chandigarh latest news, Chandigarh rainfall, Chandigarh weather news, weather latest news, indian expressThe department said that the intensity of the rainfall will increase on February 3. (Representational)

Isolated rainfall along some widespread light to moderate rainfall over Chandigarh and certain parts of Punjab and Haryana is expected between February 2 to 4, the weather department said on Monday. The department said that the intensity of the rainfall will increase on February 3.

An active Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Northwest India from February 2. And an induced cyclonic circulation is very likely to form over Western Rajasthan and neighbourhood on February 3.

