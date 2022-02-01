Chandigarh: More rainfall from Feb 2-4

Isolated rainfall along some widespread light to moderate rainfall over Chandigarh and certain parts of Punjab and Haryana is expected between February 2 to 4, the weather department said on Monday. The department said that the intensity of the rainfall will increase on February 3.

There will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of Northwest India during the next two days and will rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius, thereafter.

An active Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Northwest India from February 2. And an induced cyclonic circulation is very likely to form over Western Rajasthan and neighbourhood on February 3.