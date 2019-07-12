Chandigarh: UT moots abolition of 3 lower posts for one Commandant

A driver and one despatch rider are equivalent to one Commandant of the Chandigarh Home Guards department.

It is what the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was conveyed by the UT administration. The administration had sent a proposal to the MHA for the creation of the post of a Commandant for the Chandigarh Home Guard Department in the month of January, 2019, however, the MHA turned down the proposal, stating that the seat was lying vacant for the last two years and it appeared that the UT administration does not need it.

As the matter was pursued again, the MHA pointed out that there are already excess posts in the Home Guard department and instructed the UT administration to reduce the posts, if there is a need for the commandant’s post.

“We recommended that three posts of the lower level be abolished in the lieu of one post of commandant. The three low-level posts include a chowkidar, one driver and one despatch rider. We have sent the new proposal recently and believe that it will be accepted by the MHA,” said Arun Gupta, Principal Home Secretary, Chandigarh.

Sources said, “Earlier, the UT administration used to take the services of the DSP of the UT police in the Home Guard department on additional basis. But for the last three years, two of the DSPs, who were given the additional charge of home guard were caught in controversies and the charge of home guard was taken back from them.”

A commandant with the Home Guard department is equivalent to the rank of a DSP officer. In Chandigarh, the approximate salary of a DSP is Rs 80,000. On the other hand, a chowkidar is a contractual post in the Home Guard department, driver is the post for a constable and the despatch rider post is also equivalent to a constable, who works as a messenger for delivering official posts from one officer to another. The Home Guard department falls in the Civil Administration and DGP Sanjay Beniwal is it’s Commandant General

at present.

However, the UT Administration considered the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), Chandigarh, as a separate from the Chandigarh police, when one of the DSP, eligible for the rank of SP, sought his appointment in the IRB.

Sources said, “The request of the DSP was turned down, stating that the IRB is an independent authority, not governed by the Chandigarh Administration but by the MHA.”