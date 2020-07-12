Chandigarh monsoon on ‘normal’ path

“We will witness more rain in the month of July and good rainfall is expected this monsoon. There will be a normal rainfall this season,” Paul said. (Representational) “We will witness more rain in the month of July and good rainfall is expected this monsoon. There will be a normal rainfall this season,” Paul said. (Representational)

The UT is set to receive a good amount of rain this month and the monsoon is expected to be normal this season, said MeT officials on Saturday.

The UT has received more than 273.9 mm rainfall since June, which is much higher than Panchkula and Mohali. Director of the local meteorological centre, Surender Paul told The Indian Express that monsoon so far has fared well and rainfall is likely in next 48 hours also.

“We will witness more rain in the month of July and good rainfall is expected this monsoon. There will be a normal rainfall this season,” he said. Between June 1 to July 11, 273.9 mm is total rainfall recorded as against the normal rainfall of 231.4 mm. Panchkula in comparison, as per the data, has received only 88.3 mm. Mohali has received 164.2 mm rainfall since June 1. Paul explained that Chandigarh has got “a couple of good showers” which has not been seen in Panchkula or Mohali. “The difference is always there because Chandigarh is always near to the hills and all. Moreover, one or two system came from the northwest side, Punjab side,” he said, adding they expect rainfall from July 15 in UT.

A total of 10 mm rainfall was recorded between the mornings of Friday and Saturday in Chandigarh. The rainfall recorded between 8:30 am till 5:30 pm on Saturday was 0.6 mm rainfall. The sky is likely to remain cloudy on Sunday with rain or thundershowers expected. The maximum temperature on Saturday was 34.1 degree celsius, which is 1 degree celsius below normal. The minimum temperature was 24.6 degree celsius. No major change in the temperatures has been predicted for the next few days. ens

