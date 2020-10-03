Chandigarh: Moments after supporters fined for riding without helmet, BJP councillor protests against cops over law & order

BJP councillor Anil Dubey at the protest at PS Mauli Jagran on Friday. (Express photo)

The BJP councillor from Mauli Jagran on Friday staged a protest accusing the local police of not maintaining the law and order and only issuing challans to “harass” the public. The protest was held soon after two supporters of councillor Anil Dubey were stopped at a police naka in Mauli Jagran.

According to Dubey, two of his workers came to participate in the ‘Swachchta Abhiyan’ when they were stopped for riding a motorcycle without helmets. Dubey said he requested ASI Harnek Singh, who was at the naka, not to fine them because the two were about to leave the place after participating in the function.

Dubey said, “ASI Harnek Singh replied in a rude manner. I urged him to not harass the general public with lying nakas in residential localities. I was going to Mauli Jagran police station to interact with SHO Inspector Juldan Singh in connection with the late night clash. Over two dozen vehicles were damaged.”

Dubey further said, “Law and order situation is deteriorating in Mauli Jagran with each passing day for the last couple of weeks. Illegal sale of liquor, drugs is on rise. I have sought time from the SSP for an interaction.”

Dubey and his supporters sat on a dharna outside Mauli Jagran police station and raised slogans against Chandigarh police. He was accompanied by around 70 supporters.

DSP (east) Gurmukh Singh rushed to the spot to control the situation. “I listened to the area councillor Anil Dubey. Challans were being issued for curbing traffic violations in the area. Nobody misbehaved with the councillor. Efforts are being made to identify and arrest the assailants involved in yesterday’s late night clash. They will be arrested shortly,” he said.

