Chandigarh: Mohali stray dogs find saviour from Atlanta

(Written by Sumedha Sharma)

Advertising

A couple from Atlanta in USA is a godsend for all stray dogs in Mohali. Jolie and her husband, Manpreet Singh, have made it their mission to look after the street dogs in city. Together the couple has put reflective collars on 1,500 stray dogs around the city to prevent them from getting hit by vehicles at night.

US-based entrepreneur and co-founder of online gear rental website Tripoutside.com, Jolie met Manpreet in Atlanta while they were studying marketing. The couple tied the knot in 2014 and began to visit Mohali frequently to meet Manpreet’s parents.

Jolie said while she took a shine to the city, she was horrified at the poor treatment meted out to stray dogs. ‘’I saw so many of them with injuries. I used to often come across dogs who seemed to have been hit by vehicles at night and there was no one doing anything for them.’’

Jolie began by taking care of the strays near her house in Phase X. The biggest challenge the couple faced was to find out ways to seek help when these animals needed medical facilities. They also didn’t know what to do with galloping population of street dogs in the city.

They started by pooling in money from friends and neighbours in the locality. The funds collected went into the purchase of the 1,500 reflective collars that Jolie painstakingly puts on the strays she encounters in the city.

Now, the couple raises funds through their page, #thestreetdogsofIndia, on mobile application Instagram. Recently, they were successful in raising a sum of Rs 50,000, part of which they donated to ‘Furever friends’, an organisation t hat rescues dogs.

The couple say they get so much happiness from rescuing the man’s best friend that they plan to carry on in this field. ‘’Once we garner enough funds, we will start doing it in a structured manner,’’ says Manreet.

Advertising

Jolie is also trying to change the popular perception about street dogs by urging people to adopt them ‘’That will also go a long way in controlling their population and lower the count of dog-bite cases.’’

The pooches will agree!