Chandigarh, Mohali see a record surge as Tricity sees some respite in deaths

Vaccination drive at Dr Ambedkar Institute of Medical Sciences in Sector 57, Mohali, on Sunday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

On The second day of May, the Tricity witnessed a slight dip in Covid-19 deaths as 18 succumbed to the infection here as compared to 25 on May 1. Meanwhile, the Mohali, Panchkula and the UT reported a total of 2,369 new cases.

Mohali: 7 deaths, 1,045 test positive

The daily count of new cases in Mohali district breached the record 1,000-mark on Sunday, for the first time since the spread of Covid-19 infection here. At least 1,045 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Sunday, bringing the tally of cases to 48,551. At present, there are 9,233 active cases here.

As many as seven people also succumbed to the infection here on Sunday, increasing the number of fatalities to 610.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that a maximum of 355 cases were reported from Mohali (Urban), followed by 224 from Dhakoli, 177 from Kharar, 147 from Derabassi, 26 from Banur, 25 from Boothgarh, 15 from Kurali and seven from Lalru. The DC added that 975 patients were deemed recovered from the infection and were discharged from home isolation and hospitals. He added that 38,788 people have recovered so far.

Panchkula: 4 deaths, 464 new cases

As many as 464 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Panchkula on Sunday. As per district bulletin, four Covid-related deaths were also reported here.

Those who succumbed to the infection included a 70-year-old woman from Majri, with no comorbidities, a 56-year-old woman from Kalka, who was suffering from diabetes and hypertension, a 65-year-old man from Sector 15, suffering from heart disease and diabetes and a 38 year old woman from Amravati Enclave, suffering from hyperthyroidism.

Of the 464 new cases, 198 were added to the district tally and the rest were added to the outside district count. At least 30,090 cases have been reported here so far, of which 21,687 hail from Panchkula and the rest are from the neighbouring districts. A total of 256 healthcare workers have been infected in Panchkula till now. As many as 58 have already tested positive in the past 12 days. Meanwhile, 217 people have succumbed to the virus here and 19,087 patients have recovered.

The active cases stood at 2,383 on Sunday. The recovery rate stood at 88 per cent.

The district has conducted 2,80,831 tests so far, including 2,206 samples tested on Saturday.

89 between 18-44 yrs inoculated

On day 1 of the Phase III of vaccination roll out, a token site in Panchkula administered 89 vaccine doses to those between the age of 18 to 44 years.

A total of 92 people were vaccinated across the age categories. The district is set to administer the vaccination to those above 18 years in full swing even as Haryana will go under a week-long lockdown Monday onwards.

At least five sites will cater specifically to those between 18 and 44 years, including Government dispensary Sector 25, Urban Health Center 16, Ayush dispensary Sector 9, PHC RPinjore and CHC Raipurrani.

Moreover, 11 sites will also provide vaccine doses to those above 45 years of age. A total of 1,40,731 people have received the vaccine in the district till now.

Chandigarh: 7 deaths, 860 new infections

At least 860 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Chandigarh, in the highest single-day surge in cases since the advent of the pandemic. The tally of cases in the city increased to 44,306, with 7,592 active cases. As per official data, seven people succumbed to the disease during the day, bringing the fatality to 496.

A 45-year-old woman from Sector 41, a case of cardio-pulmonary arrest, hypertension, a 50-year-old woman from Sector 37, suffering from severe acute respiratory infection, and a 55-year-old man from Sector 44, a case of type 2 diabetes mellitus and severe acute respiratory infection, passed away at GMCH-32.

At GMSH-16, a 48-year-old man from Dadu Majra, a case of acute distress distress syndrome, a 72-year-old man from Sector 44, suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome and hypertension, and a 55-year-old man from Maloya, a case of severe acute respiratory infection succumbed to Covid-19. Meanwhile, a 58-year-old man from Sector 15, suffering from diabetes mellitus and hypertension, died at Grecian Hospital in Mohali. In view of the rise in the cases, GMCH-32 decided to add 10 ICU beds and 30 Covid beds to its facility in the next two days.

Of the new patients, 471 are men and 389 women tested positive. A total of 4,12,497 samples have been tested till now, including 4,010 tested in the last 24 hours. While cases were reported in every sector, Manimajra reported 93 cases, Sector 46 had 33 cases, Sector 38 West and Sector 15 had 29 cases, Sector 45 had 27 cases, Dhanas had 24 cases, Mauli Jagran had 23 cases, Sector 42 had 22 cases, Dadu Majra had 15 cases and PGI campus had 13 cases. Meanwhile, 483 people were discharged from various facilities.

Meanwhile, 1,323 people in the age group of 46-60 years received the first dose of the vaccine on Sunday, while 485 senior citizens were also inoculated.