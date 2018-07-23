Mohali ranks number 1 in road fatalities in Punjab: Study

Light point of Sector 70 and Sohana village near Gurdwara Singh Saheedan in Mohali. (Express photo/Jasbir Malhi) Light point of Sector 70 and Sohana village near Gurdwara Singh Saheedan in Mohali. (Express photo/Jasbir Malhi)

ON AVERAGE six people lose their lives weekly in accidents on Mohali roads, a detailed study by the Punjab government in collaboration with its ‘traffic advisor’ Navdeep Asija has found.

The traffic advisor was appointed by the Punjab & Haryana High Court to address issues of road safety in both states in November 2015 on the basis of a PIL on transportation and road safety.

The report titled “Road Safety Analysis and Identification of Accident-Prone Areas in Mohali” has been published by the office of SSP Mohali in association with the office of Traffic Advisor Punjab. The road accident death rate against per million population of Punjab is 142 for the year 2017 whereas Mohali district recorded 1.8 times more than the state average.

The number of fatal accidents in Mohali in 2017 has made the city rank number 1 in fatalities all over other districts in Punjab. As many as 295 deaths occurred only in 2017 while 290 people lost their lives in 2016. Mohali accounts for 3.8 per cent of Punjab’s population; 3 per cent of all vehicles in Punjab are registered in Mohali; 7 per cent of road fatalities of Punjab occurred in this city.

The number of fatalities per million population of Mohali district in the year 2017 was 261 against the Punjab state’s average of 142 and national average of 119.

The study found that 85 per cent of the total road fatalities occurred on national and state highways which comprised 5.2 per cent of the total road length in the district.

Last year, there was a minor increase in road fatalities in Mohali district against the declining trend of all the remaining 21 districts of Punjab even as the state showed an overall declining trend of 15.7 per cent in road fatalities.

The report is a detailed macro- and micro-level analysis of traffic and road safety scenario of the entire district, including in the jurisdiction of each police station.

The analysis also found that more accidents and fatalities occur in the months of February, March, April, October and December.

A detailed police station-wise analysis showed that Lalru, Dera Bassi and Zirakpur are three police stations out of 14 police stations in which 47 per cent road accident deaths are reported. All are on Ambala-Zirakpur National Highway. Sohana and Sadar police stations are the two next more accident-prone police stations.

In the last six months (from January 1 to June 30) this year, as many as 139 people lost their lives in the road accidents in the district. The majority of the deaths (90) were of two-wheeler riders. From June 2017 to December 2017, as many as 148 people lost their lives. In the last one year period (from June 2017 to June 2018), as many as 288 people have lost their lives on roads in the district.

Reasons

Faulty engineering design, speeding and drunk driving were found to be the leading causes of deaths in Mohali. The study has recommended interventions against speeding, wrong parking of trucks along roadside and non-formal bus stops, and for safe pedestrian and cyclist facilities.

“It is pertinent to mention here … foot over bridges [are not a] solution for safe movement of pedestrian. …no one uses foot over bridges…” the report has pointed out.

The use of helmet and seat belts has also been found to be minimal in Mohali. The study recommends that in order to reduce the fatalities by a minimum of 20 per cent in 2018, each police station must develop its own patrolling and challan strategy.

Road network

Mohali has a total of 1,772 kilometre road network comprising 98 km of national highways and 16 km of state highways. The national highways here form 3.7 per cent of the total highways in the state while state highways form 1.5 per cent of the total state highways in the state. Village roads had a network of 1,510 kilometres while other district roads were 120 kilometres.

Black spots

Out of 32 black spots identified in the district, 26, that is 81 per cent, are on national highway, especially when the highway cuts through urban areas.

Where the black spots are

Main Lalru, bus stand area at Lalru, Gholu Majra village Lehli T-point, ITI chowk Lalru, T-junction Kuranwala in Derabassi, Bus stand Derabassi, Saidpura village intersection, traffic light point at Bhankhrapur village, Barwala intersection turn, Mubarikpur, area near McDonalds in Zirakpur, near Kohinoor dhaba, traffic light point Chatt village, near Metro Mall, Kalka intersection, Desu Mjra chowk, Main bus stand Kharar, T-point Khanpur, T-point Swara, Mamupur village junction, Main bus stand Kurali, flyover Kurali, Focal Point Chanalo in Kurali, Semi Conductor Lab chowk airport road, Balongi T-point, TDI city Balongi, Ambwala chowk Matour, Chawla chowk Phase 7, Mauli Chowk and stretch near Gurdwara Singh Saheedan Sohana.

Apart from the black spots, the airport road is considered one of the most dangerous roads to travel in Mohali city. This year as many as 14 people have lost their lives on the road at different locations. High speed is said to be the reason for the accidental deaths on the road.

The 16-km road stretch from Kharar to Morinda, too, is an accident zone. As many as 18 people have lost their lives on the road.

High number of motor vehicles

The number of increasing motor vehicles in the district is also said to be one of the reasons for the high number of accidents in the last few years. According to the report, till the end of March 2017, as per available data with Transportation Department of Punjab, the total cumulative numbers of registered motor vehicles in the district was 2,47,664. Nearly 67 per cent of the vehicles are two-wheelers. Cars and jeeps form 23 per cent of total registered vehicles in the district. The number of overall motor vehicles is almost 2.5 times of Punjab.

According to the report, a total of 16,806 motorcycles were registered in the district, followed by scooters 12,064 and 69 mopeds. In four- wheeler category, a total of 8,340 cars were registered with the transport department, followed by 1,487 jeeps and 786 tractors.

Highway patrolling

There are 62 highway patrol vehicles deployed on various highways of Punjab. Mohali has three highway patrol vehicles.

One halting point of highway patrol vehicle is Rampur T-point Peer Baba Morh Chhat, second halting point of Bhankharpur and the third halting point is Mohali Kharar road to Gharauan Mankheri.

“It is proposed that the halting station of these highway patrol vehicles can be aligned with identified accident-prone areas in SAS Nagar Mohali district,” the report has suggested.

Victims who lost their lives in road accidents

Name: Shambhu Prasad

Age: 45 years

Educational Qualification: Class VIII

Job: A private factory’s employee

Prasad was hit by a truck on the night of July 18 while he was returning home on his bicycle after completing his shift from his factory at Lalru. Prasad is survived by two sons and wife. Now the responsibility of the entire family is on his elder son Ajay.

“After papa’s death, the family not only lost a bread winner but also a hope. I work in a private educational institute. My earning is meagre. After the incident, the whole family is shattered,” Ajay said.

Name: Pawan Kumar

Age: 40 years

Pawan was killed in a road accident at Zirakpur when a truck hit him when he was on his evening walk on July 18. He was seriously injured in the road accident and was taken to the Derabassi civil hospital where he died. He was survived by two younger sisters and a brother.

Pawan’s brother Surjeet Singh said that Pawan and he came to meet his sister at Zirakpur and they both went out for an evening walk when the accident occurred. He added that Pawan was working in a private company and his death caused an unbearable loss to the family.

Name: Darshan Singh

Age: 40 years

Accident: Darshan was a resident of Baroudi village. He died when a truck hit him. Darshan is survived by a son, daughter and wife. He was a labourer.

Name: Mandeep Singh

Age: 35 years

Mandeep, a plumber, met with an accident on June 27 near Kharar. His scooter was hit by a tractor. The driver fled from the scene but was arrested later. Mandeep had a three-and-a-half-year-old son. Relatives have come forward to support the family as he was the bread winner of the family.

