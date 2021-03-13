Mohali district administration imposes night curfew

With a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases in Mohali, the district administration on Friday imposed night curfew, which will be in force from 11 pm to 5 am until further notice.(Express File Photo)

With a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases in Mohali, the district administration on Friday imposed night curfew, which will be in force from 11 pm to 5 am until further notice.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan, while ordering the imposition of curfew, said that the movement of individuals for non-essential activities will remain prohibited between 11 pm to 5 am throughout the district.

The order further stated that essential activities, including operation of multiple shifts, movement of persons and goods on national and state highways and unloading of cargo and travel of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and airplanes will be permitted.

The DC ordered that any violation of the guidelines will be punishable under sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, besides legal action under section 188 of the IPC.

He further said that police authorities, MC/SDMs and EOs of MC of the district will continue to ensure strict implementation of the directives of the state government and the Ministry of Home Affairs. The order said that people must follow guidelines including social distancing norm of minimum six-feet distance, regulating crowds in markets, wearing face masks and prohibiting spitting in public places.

The district is among the hotspots of the pandemic. The Punjab government last month had authorised the DCs to impose curfews in case of a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Four deaths, 194 new cases in Mohali

After a period of around two-and-a-half months, Mohali district witnessed four deaths due to Covid-19 infection in a single day, Friday. The number of fatalities rose up to 398. As many as 194 positive cases were also reported during the day, increasing the tally of cases to 21,531. There are 1,179 active cases in Mohali at present.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said as many as 165 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals and home isolation on Friday. He added that a total of 19,954 patients have recovered in the district so far.

The DC said out of 194 cases, a maximum of 136 cases were reported from Mohali (Urban), 26 from Kharar, 17 from Dhakoli, eight from Derabassi, three from Gharuan, two from Lalru and one each from Boothgarh and Kurali,

respectively.

135 fresh infections in Chandigarh, 936 remain active

Chandigarh reported 135 new cases detected through RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests on Friday, taking the tally of cases to 22,832. There are 936 active cases in UT at present. No Covid-related death was reported during the day,

however, at least 357 people have succumbed to the disease here so far.

Among the new patients, 61 are men and 74 are women. In the last 24 hours, 1,591 samples have been tested for Covid-19 and a total of 2,74,991 samples have been tested till now. Meanwhile, 58 people have been discharged from various facilities.

As per the latest available data, 19,251 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus.

The active ratio is 3.8 per cent, which means for every 100 confirmed cases, four are currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.6 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh, 2,30,754 samples were tested. The average growth rate is 0.4 per cent. In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 0.4 per cent every day. The recovery ratio is 94.6 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 95 have recovered from the virus.

Covid vaccination

As many as 215 people in the age group of 46-60 years, with co-morbidities, received the first dose of the vaccine on Friday, while 1,638 senior citizens were also inoculated. Since March 1, at least 15,848 people of age above 60 years have been vaccinated so far, and the number for 46-60 years is 1,512. Till now, as many as 12,910 healthcare workers and 12,722 frontline workers have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

154 CCTV cameras to keep an eye out for crime in rural pockets of Mohali

AS MANY as 154 CCTV cameras will be installed in rural parts of Mohali district to keep watch for criminal activities, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said while inaugurating the new building of Phase XI police station here on Friday.

The DGP said that the women, children and senior citizens in Punjab can now lodge their grievances at dedicated ‘SAANJH Shakti Helpdesks’ in all the SAAJNH Kendras, located in close vicinity of police stations across the state.

Recently, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had launched the Punjab Police’s SAANJH Shakti Helpdesks and ‘181’ non-emergency helpline exclusively for women, children and senior citizens on International Women’s Day.

The DGP also virtually inaugurated the ‘Rural Closed Circuit Television (CCTV)’ project under which 154 CCTV cameras, worth Rs 1 crore installed at strategically important points in the rural belt of the district for crime detection and citizens’ safety.

After inaugurating the projects, Gupta presented commendation certificates to 14 police officials who have registered maximum complaints on the Punjab Police Mahila Mittar (PPMM) portal.

The new police station building was built on one acre land and Rs 2 crore was spent on it.

The two-storey police station building comprises lock-ups, armoury, Malkhana and waiting area for public on the ground floor.

The first floor has IO’s rooms, residential area, including barracks for NGOs, besides the dining/kitchen facility.

Meanwhile, ADGP Community Affairs Division and Women and Child Affairs Gurpreet Kaur Deo also inaugurated the Child Friendly Police Station in Sohana.

This is the second such police station in the state opened by Punjab Police in a joint initiative with NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan. The first such police station has been successfully functioning at Mandi Gobindgarh in Fatehgarh Sahib since July 2020.

The purpose of these police stations was to provide a safe environment for children visiting police stations, ADGP Deo said.

39 new cases in Panchkula, 2,765 inoculated

Reporting a consistent rise in positive cases, 39 more individuals in Panchkula were found infected with Covid-19 on Friday. No Covid-related death was reported in the district during the day. However, at least 149 patients have succumbed to the disease in the district so far.

Of the 39 new cases, 29 were added to the district tally and the remaining were added to the outside count.

The active cases tally, which had stood under 100 in the month of January, has been more than 100 cases for the past three weeks and more than 200 for the past five days. The active cases count breached the 300-mark on Wednesday.

It stood at 305 on Friday, while the recovery rate stood at 95.9 per cent.

As many as 11,223 positive cases have been reported in the district as yet, with an added 3,461 persons testing positive from other districts. A total of 179 healthcare workers have been infected in Panchkula till now. Meanwhile, 10,769 people have also been cured and discharged in the district. The district has yet conducted 1,91,480 tests as yet.

Covid Vaccination

Panchkula vaccinated a total of 2,765 persons against a target of 3,200 persons on Friday. Those vaccinated were citizens, frontline and healthcare workers.

As many as 1,867 citizens against a target of 2,200, along with 163 healthcare workers received the vaccination.

Among the healthcare workers, 99 received the first dose and 64 received the second dose. Meanwhile, 735 frontline workers against a target of 800 were also vaccinated on Friday.

The achievement rate of vaccination among the citizens was 84.86 per cent on Friday. As many as 27,344 people have received the jab as yet, including 7,686 healthcare workers, 8,203 frontline workers and 11,455 citizens.

The vaccination took place at 29 sites including 21 government sites and eight private hospitals of the district.