Chandigarh: Mohali MC ropes in private firm to catch stray cattle

CITY RESIDENTS could heave a sigh of relief as the Municipal Corporation has decided to rope in a Rajasthan-based private firm to catch the stray cattle. The MC will also provide private security to the firm’s employees.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the Finance and Contracts Committee on Thursday. The MC had invited bids from firms having expertise in catching the stray cattle. Two companies applied and the MC decided to give the contract to Rajasthan-based Rajbir Associates.

Senior Deputy Mayor Rishab Jain confirmed the development and said that the MC would provide private security to the firm’s staff so that the cattle owners could not harm them.

“There were incidents in the past when the MC staff was attacked by the cattle owners. We got FIRs lodged but still the threat is there. Now the MC shall provide security to the firms. The firm has expertise in catching the stray cattle,” Jain said.

An MC officer told Chandigarh Newsline that the firm was demanding Rs 2,000 per cattle head but after the negotiation, the company agreed to catch the cattle at Rs 1,500 per cattle head.

The officer said that the firm would only catch the cattle while the MC will be responsible for taking the cattle to cowsheds and imposing fines on the cattle owners.

The issue of lack of expertise of the MC employees in catching the stray cattle was raised in the MC house meeting a number of times. Congress councillor Kuljeet Singh Bedi and SAD councillor Sukhdev Singh raised the issue in the previous House meeting that the MC team is not better equipped to catch the cattle due to which the cattle run away during the catching drives.

The city is grappling with the stray cattle menace as three persons have lost lives in the accidents caused due to the stray cattle in the last year and a half.

50 more open-air gyms

The MC also decided in the F and CC meeting that 50 more open-air gyms will be installed in all the wards. The decision was taken after the success of open-air gyms installed earlier.