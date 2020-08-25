Punjab: Mohali records its highest number of Covid deaths in a day

As many as 1,847 Covid patients have recovered in Punjab. (Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

In the highest single-day death toll recorded in the district so far, five patients in Mohali succumbed to the infection on Monday. All the patients were suffering from co-morbidities. Till now, the district has witnessed 56 deaths due to coronavirus infection.

As many as 117 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday, taking the district’s tally to 2,819, with 1,247 active cases.

The district administration spokesperson said that a 56-year-old man from Derabassi, a 34-year-old man from Sector 68, a 70-year-old woman from Mauli Baidwan, a 30-year-old man from Matour and a 65-year-old man from Baltana passed away on Monday due to Covid-19. “All the victims were suffering from co-morbidities like diabetes and hypertension,” the spokesperson said.

He said that out of total 117 cases, 40 were reported from Mohali, 30 from Kharar, 15 from Gharuan block, 13 from Zirakpur, seven from Boothgarh block, five from Baur, four from Lalru and three from Derabassi.

The district administration held a review meeting on Monday regarding the rise in cases and decided to increase the capacity of beds. Meanwhile, 106 patients were deemed recovered from the disease and discharged.

Pvt hospitals in Mohali to provide ‘home care’ to patients in isolation

Private hospitals in the district will now start extending medical care to Covid-19 patients in home isolation. The decision was taken at a review meeting held Monday.

DC Girish Dayalan, said that a large number of patients have mild or no symptoms and hence do not require hospitalisation. As per the guidelines from the Centre, patients with mild symptoms, no co-morbidities and who have enough space in their home to remain quarantined in a separate room can consult their physicians while being under home isolation.

However, people have apprehensions about isolating themselves at home and insist upon hospitalisation, which in turn puts unnecessary pressure on beds meant for critical patients.

“With the exponential rise in cases, rolling out home care packages will help reduce avoidable overcrowding at hospitals,” said Dayalan.

Fortis and Max healthcare have offered to extend home care packages to Covid-19 positive patients with mild symptoms, while other hospitals are also exploring the possibility of extending this service, said the DC.

Home care will involve patients under home isolation to be monitored remotely by the concerned hospital. Nurses and paramedics will also be available for video consultation for constant monitoring. They will be provided medicine and medical care kits to help to detect if their condition deteriorates.

