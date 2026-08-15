Chandigarh-Mohali border tense: Water cannons, tear gas used to stop protesters

Chandigarh Police used water cannons and tear gas to stop hundreds of protesters of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha from entering the Union Territory. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Tension escalated at the Chandigarh-Mohali border on Saturday as Chandigarh Police used water cannons and tear gas to stop hundreds of protesters of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha from entering the Union Territory to press for the release of Sikh prisoners and 10-day parole for Jagtar Singh Hawara, convicted in the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.

The protesters attempted to enter Chandigarh through YPS Chowk around 11.30 am. Police had erected barricades at multiple points along the Chandigarh-Mohali border to prevent them from moving ahead.

The situation turned tense after protesters attempted to remove the barricades and advance towards Chandigarh. Police used water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse them. Some protesters also tried to remove barricades placed behind tractors, even as police repeatedly appealed to them to move back.