Chandigarh: Modern food street to replace old eatery market in Sector 15, says Commissioner Mitra

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has decided to come up with a modern food street to replace an old eatery market in Sector 15, the civic body’s commissioner Anindita Mitra said on Friday.

Mitra on Friday paid a visit to Sector 15, during which she took stock of various ongoing development works in the area as well as addressed the issues of area residents. During her inspection, Mitra also found that the sector had issues of water logging, and directed corporation officials to increase the road gullies.

“We shall develop the eatery market into a modern food street and ensure proper waste management. The sector has a major problem of water logging due to gradient issues. To sort this out, we shall be enhancing the road gullies. There were lots of complaints about non authorised vendors occupying space that was allotted for authorised vendors,” she said while speaking to The Indian Express.

Mitra’s Friday visit started at 6.30 in the morning and was the third such ‘on foot’ visit for the Commissioner, along with a team of engineers.

The visit began from a park near the roadside of sector 15, where the Commissioner asked the engineers of the civic body’s horticulture wing to maintain the park properly and prepare estimates for its landscaping.

On the issue of dark spots at the underpass from Sector 15 to Sector 11, the commissioner asked the engineers for an early resolution to the problem. She also said that she will check and if the area fell under the purview of the UT Administration then she would take the matter up with the administrator and ensure an early resolution.

The commissioner after this proceeded to visit the vendor zone site at Sector 15 and on the complaint of local residents, directed the concerned officers to check the licences of vendors, while ordering that no unauthorised hawker be allowed to occupy space in the vendor site. She also asked officials to ensure that parking of vehicles at the vendor site area is managed efficiently.

Mitra then went near the old oil depot at Sector 15, where she asked the engineers to remove illegal encroachments and not to allow any unauthorised vendors around the depot during the evening. She also asked officials to remove encroachments near sampark centre and proper maintenance of the park in the area and its surrounding area.

The commissioner, officials said, has also asked the chief engineer for proper maintenance of the running track at the Sector 15 park, so that the dust from there does not kick up and spread in the area. The area residents also raised the issue of installing a railing at neighborhood parks, 6 feet away from the road, so that vehicles may be parked systematically.