Chandigarh: Model Burail Jail warder, electrician took Rs 5,000 bribe to sneak cell phone into prison premises

Earlier, jail inmates were apprehended for transporting narcotics substances inside the jail.

Model Burail jail warder, Chokas Singh, and electrician, Sukhchain Singh, had accepted Rs 5,000 for transporting each of the three cell phones on the jail premises, for members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, investigation in the matter revealed.

Warder Chokas Singh handed over the phones to Sukhchain Singh, who concealed them inside heavy flash lights- which are used during night hours- and transported the same to the jail.

Warder Chokas Singh, electrician Sukhchain Singh and one Nitin were arrested Friday. They confessed their involvement in purchasing and supplying cell phones to three under trials, Ravinder Singh alias Kali, Rajan Bhatti and Pradeep.

Sources in the jail said, “Even senior officers, including superintendents and deputy superintendents, are not allowed to take their cell phones inside the jail. They keep their phones at their office and then enter the main premises of the jail. Warder Chokas Singh and Sukhchain were grilled for ascertaining the ways through which they smuggles the phones. Sukhchain Singh confessed that he transported the cell phones in the jail by hiding them inside flash lights, in the portion where the flash light’s battery is placed.”

Sources said that the warder and electrician are contractual employees and will be dismissed from their duties shortly after the departmental proceedings are completed. However, they were withdrawn from their duties immediately.

Police had obtained the custody of Ravinder Kali, Rajan Bhatti and Pardeep for questioning.

Following the interrogation and technical surveillance of the three, the identity Nitin, Chokas Singh and Sukchain Singh were established. As per information, the cell phones were purchased one-and-a-half month back.

Police established the location from where the phones were purchased through IMEI numbers.

Further investigation in the matter revealed that notorious criminal Lawrence Bishnoi, who is lodged at a Rajasthan jail, had been orchestrating crimes from behind bars by using cell phones. Ravinder Kali, Rajan Bhatti and Pardeep are lodged in jail for multiple crimes including attempt to murder, snatching and cases under the Arms Act.

An FIR in connection with the recovery of three cell phones from the jail was lodged on the complaint of Model Burail Jail Deputy Superintendent Amandeep Singh.

A case was filed at PS 49.

