Chandigarh: Mob damages vehicles in Mauli Complex, residents say lawlessness taking root in area

A MOB went on rampage damaging at least 15 vehicles parked outside, in Mauli Complex, on Thursday night. Images of the miscreants were caught in CCTV cameras installed in the locality.

Police said at least eight suspects were identified and efforts are on to identify others. The suspects were carrying swords, iron rods, hockey and bamboo sticks. No human casualty was reported in the incident.

The police lodged an FIR on the complaint of an eyewitness and owner of one of the damaged vehicles, Azad Maurya. He reported to police three of the identified suspects run gambling rackets in the adjoining Rajiv Colony, Panchkula. He added that they wanted to terrorise people in Mauli Complex. Maurya also cited an old rivalry with the suspects, who along with others damaged the public property.

Police sources said. Azad Maurya is a small-time transporter. The suspects were identified as Midha, Sanjay, Rahul, Shivam, Gaggu, Happy and Raghu. Five of the identified suspects have a criminal background. The locality is not far away from the local police station.

Local residents maintained that assailants went on an hour-long rampage, shouting and challenging them. They even damaged gates of various houses. “The lawlessness is increasing each passing day in Mauli Complex. Every other day, there are incidents of vandalism, burglaries, vehicle thefts etc. We want compensation of the damage. The police is slow to act against the accused,” Maurya told the mediapersons.

“So many people had called the police personnel, they came in their vehicles and left after noting down our version. It is now a routine affair in our area,” said Avdhesh Kuar, another resident who witnessed the assailants when they hit his door.

“Apparently, the incident is a result of an old rivalry. The mob strike in a selected locality. We are verifying people’s versions. It is a fact that a few booked persons are operating gambling rackets in the adjoining Rajiv Colony, which is in the jurisdiction of Panchkula Police. We are taking the assistance of neighboring police also,” said police sources.

“We have managed to apprehend a few suspects named in the FIR. They have criminal background. Midha is said to be the main accused in the matter. We have lodged one FIR and added the supplementary statements of owners of all the damaged vehicles in it,” said Inspector Rohit Kumar, SHO, PS Mauli Jagran. A case was filed under charges of rioting, damaging public property, and violating Covid-19 rules.