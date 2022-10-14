Chandigarh: Miscreants vandalise over 24 vehicles, including that of AAP councillor

More than two dozen four-wheelers, including one belonging to a local Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor, were vandalised by unknown persons at Subhash Nagar in Mani Majra area of Chandigarh on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Front and rear mirrors, windowpanes, and roofs were damaged in the incident that took place between 2 am and 3.30 am as per the locals. However, nothing was found stolen from the damaged vehicles.

“My grey colour Swift is among more than 24 damaged vehicles which were parked in a green belt area in Pocket Number-8 of Subhash Nagar. As our residential locality is congested, we all park our vehicles between a green belt and the main road… It is a serious matter pertaining to the law-and-order situation. Someone is trying to create panic in my area…” said Suman Devi, AAP councillor from Ward Number 4, whose car was also damaged.

A resident, Rakesh Kumar, whose Alto was vandalised, said: “It is a shame for the local police. There is no night patrolling. Miscreants have been roaming fearlessly in the area.”

According to a source, vandals wanted to target the vehicle of one particular person but they smashed many in a bid to escape suspicion

The non-availability of CCTV cameras at the crime spot has emerged as an obstacle in the police investigation, a source added.

Rohtash Yadav, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the local IT Park police station, said: “We lodged a DDR (daily diary report) in this connection. The suspects will be identified and arrested shortly. It could be an act of jealousy or revenge. Apparently, sticks, baseball bats, bricks, etc were used for damaging the vehicles.”