Chandigarh: Minor rape and murder victim’s kin get Rs 7.5L as compensation

The amount shall be disbursed by the competent authority as per the provisions of the Union Territory of Chandigarh Victim Assistance Scheme, said the CJM-cum-DLSA Secretary.

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Chandigarh, on Monday awarded an interim compensation of Rs 7.5 lakh to the family members of the minor girl who died after being allegedly sexually assaulted at Hallomajra on March 6.

The compensation was awarded to the victim’s family under the Chandigarh Victim Assistance Scheme, 2018.

The case relates to alleged sexual assault and murder of six-year-old minor victim from Hallomajra, who had been allegedly raped by a 13-year-old minor.

Delivering the judgment in the suo-motto matter, Ashok Kumar Mann, CJM-cum-Secretary, DLSA, observed, “The crime in question was committed within the jurisdiction of UT, Chandigarh (as the FIR was recorded in Police Station Sector 31, Chandigarh). Thus, after examining the entire case and verifying the contents of the claim relating to the loss of life of minor daughter of applicant/victim arising out of the reported criminal activity, it is a fit case for granting interim compensation to the victim. Though in such cases, the amount of interim compensation cannot be measured with mathematical exactitude, in view of gravity of the offence and severity of mental or physical harm and injury suffered by the victim coupled with other factual, social and economic aspects, interim compensation to the tune of Rs 7.5 lakh for ‘loss of life’ is hereby awarded to the victim.”

The amount shall be disbursed by the competent authority as per the provisions of the Union Territory of Chandigarh Victim Assistance Scheme, said the CJM-cum-DLSA Secretary.