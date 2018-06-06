Chandigarh: Minor found 3-month pregnant, accused held

The Chandigarh Police arrested a 22-year-old man on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl. The matter came to light on Monday when the victim was found three months pregnant. He was produced in a local court on Tuesday and was sent to judicial custody.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Vijender who has been working as a helper in Sector 19 area.

On Monday, when she went for a medial check up at Sector 19 dispensary after complaints of stomach ache, the doctors confirmed her being pregnant for three months. The family of victim then called the women helpline number on 181.

The victim girl then narrated the incident and revealed that three months back the accused raped her at a house in the area where she had been working as a helper. The accused had threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed about the rape to anyone in her family. The women helpline team then informed the police about the matter.

Following the statements of the victim, the Sector 19 police of Chandigarh then registered a case under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Inspector Devinder Singh, Station House Officer of Sector 19 Police Station said that a complaint was received from the women helpline stating about the victim who had been raped and found pregnant. “The accused stayed in Sector 19 and knew about the girl’s visits to a house where she was working as a helper. Acting in the matter, we have arrested the accused.”

