Chandigarh: Ministers accuse GOGs of ‘anti-party’ activities

The ministers also asked Amarinder to lend clarity on the functions and powers given to the GOGs alleging that they were “parallel MLAs” who meddled in their working. The ministers also asked Amarinder to lend clarity on the functions and powers given to the GOGs alleging that they were “parallel MLAs” who meddled in their working.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh’s pet project of hiring ex-servicemen as Guardians of Governance (GOGs) came under attack at Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting as Council of Ministers accused the GoGs of alleged “anti-party” and “anti-government” activities.

The ministers told the CM that the GOGs were not only running a “parallel administration”, but were also interfering in the work of elected representatives as well as government officials.

The ministers, a source said, also told the CM that while the government was paying Rs 10,000 as honorarium to GOGs, they were engaging in anti-party activities. A minister is learnt to have told the Cabinet that he had reports that the GOG in his constituency had asked several people to vote for the Akalis.

The ministers also asked Amarinder to lend clarity on the functions and powers given to the GOGs alleging that they were “parallel MLAs” who meddled in their working. “There are reports of their blackmailing certain people also,” alleged a minister.

The CM is then learnt to have told the Cabinet that he would call his senior advisor, Lt Gen T S Shergill (retd), a confidant of the CM, who is in-charge of GOGs, who were engaged as “eyes and ears of the government on the ground”. It was later decided that the ministers would hold a meeting with Lt Gen Shergill and apprise him of the reality of GOGs.

Though Congress leaders have expressed their grievances against GOGs in the past too, the immediate provocation was the allegations that the GOGs had helped Akalis in recent elections.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App