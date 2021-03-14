Chandigarh: Minderjeet Yadav elected Bar Council chairman, Raj Chauhaan his deputy

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
In a General House meeting of the Bar Council, Minderjeet Yadav, Member Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, was unanimously elected as the council Chairman, on Saturday.
Raj Kumar Chauhaan was unanimously elected as Vice Chairman. Baljinder Singh Saini has been nominated for Secretary. The newly elected office bearers vowed to work for the welfare of the legal fraternity, solidify Bar and Bench relationship and ensure the integrity and independence of the legal profession.
