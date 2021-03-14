scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, March 13, 2021
Latest news

Chandigarh: Minderjeet Yadav elected Bar Council chairman, Raj Chauhaan his deputy

Raj Kumar Chauhaan was unanimously elected as Vice Chairman. Baljinder Singh Saini has been nominated for Secretary.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: March 14, 2021 1:53:02 am
The newly elected office bearers vowed to work for the welfare of the legal fraternity, solidify Bar and Bench relationship and ensure the integrity and independence of the legal profession. (Express Photo)

In a General House meeting of the Bar Council, Minderjeet Yadav, Member Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, was unanimously elected as the council Chairman, on Saturday.

Click here for more

Raj Kumar Chauhaan was unanimously elected as Vice Chairman. Baljinder Singh Saini has been nominated for Secretary. The newly elected office bearers vowed to work for the welfare of the legal fraternity, solidify Bar and Bench relationship and ensure the integrity and independence of the legal profession.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 13: Latest News

Advertisement