Special trains not to run for 2 days; buses to start from Chandigarh

No Shramik special trains for stranded migrant workers in Chandigarh will be run for the next two days. (Express File Photo) No Shramik special trains for stranded migrant workers in Chandigarh will be run for the next two days. (Express File Photo)

No Shramik special trains for stranded migrant workers in Chandigarh will be run for the next two days. The special trains, one on each day, will ply from May 22 to May 28.

The UT administration has shifted the screening and medical test place for the migrant workers from ISBT-43 to CCET in Sector 26. On May 22, a train to Motihari in East Champaran (Bihar), with halts at Siwan and Muzaffarpur, will be run.

On May 23, a train to Gaya in Bihar and Dhanbad in Jharkhand will be run. On May 24, train to Chhapra (Saran) in Bihar, with stoppage at Siwan, will start from the UT.

On May 26, train to Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) with stoppages at Moradabad and Shahajanpur, train to Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh) on May 27, train to Madhapura (Bihar) with stoppage at Ara (Bhojpur district) and train to Danapur (Patna District) and Khagaria will be run on May 28.

Sources said, officials are co-ordinating with different states and the Railways to avail more Shramik special trains.

The administration is also finalising the schedule for the journey of stranded persons to nearby states through buses.

