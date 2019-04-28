Chandigarh: Mercury hits another high — at 38.2°C another sweltering day

Temperatures climbed to around 38.2 C (100 F) in Chandigarh on Saturday making it one of the hottest days of the month. The day and night temperatures in the city continued to remain above normal on Saturday, officials of the MeT department said, adding a light rain is expected in the city on April 30.

Advertising

“Weather is likely to be dry during next 72 hours and light rain likely at isolated places thereafter in the state,” said an official of the MeT department. There has been high fluctuations which have been recorded by the MeT Department, Chandigarh.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature of the day was 38.2 Degree Celsuis – which is 1 Degree Celsuis above the normal. During the Friday night also, the minimum temperature was 3 Degree Celsuis above the normal and was recorded at 23.3 Degree Celsuis.

“We will experience rise in the temperature in by almost two degree in the coming days. It can reach up to 40 degree Celsius. The days will be warm and bit dry with clear sky,” said an official.