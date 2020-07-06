Chandigarh: Merchant navy official, two others booked for throwing out his parents

SHO Inspector Ranjodh Singh, said, “We filed an FIR for wrongful confinement and intimidation. Manpreet’s father-in-law works in Punjab Police.” (Representational) SHO Inspector Ranjodh Singh, said, “We filed an FIR for wrongful confinement and intimidation. Manpreet’s father-in-law works in Punjab Police.” (Representational)

The UT police Sunday booked a merchant navy official along with his wife and father-in-law for throwing out his parents from his Sector 35 house in which his father has a share.

The accused has been identified as Manpreet Singh. The son’s father-in-law Anoop Singh is a head constable of Punjab Police. Sources said he is posted as a driver with a senior police officer.

The parents — Jaspal Singh and Tarlochan Kaur — were forced to sit outside the house in protest against their son. They alleged biased police investigation. Jaspal Singh is a retired superintendent from a department of Punjab government. Tarlochan Kaur is an employee with the Bhakra Beas Management Board. The couple along with their younger son reside at a government quarter allotted to the mother in Sector 35. Police said the couple also occupy the first floor of the triple-story building registered in the name of their elder son Manpreet Singh in Sector 35. Jaspal Singh informed the media that he and his wife had gone out of their Sector 35 house when his son Manpreet Singh, his wife and father-in-law locked the house from outside and disappeared. When they returned, they were not allowed to enter the house. Jaspal Singh alleged that they informed the police control room, went to Sector 36 PS, but the police were working under influence.

Sources said probe revealed that the victim, Jaspal Singh, had obtained a loan to purchase the house in the name of his elder son Manpreet who works in the merchant navy. As the loan was paid, the house’s registry was made in Manpreet’s name. Later, he decided to sell the house. Jaspal maintained that the first floor of the house was in his possession.

SHO Inspector Ranjodh Singh, said, “We filed an FIR for wrongful confinement and intimidation. Manpreet’s father-in-law works in Punjab Police.”

