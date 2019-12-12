Chandigarh: Members of transgender community protest against removal of vends

Transgenders vendeors at the MC office in Chandigarh. (Express photo) Transgenders vendeors at the MC office in Chandigarh. (Express photo)

Some members of the transgender community, who were evicted from Industrial Area where they had set up vends for the last 22 years, protested against their removal at the Municipal Corporation office on Wednesday.

These vendors who had gathered at the office of social development officer at the Municipal Corporation building in Sector 17, alleged that civic body officers mocked them by saying, “No one has the courage to remove you because the officers will be cursed.”

They were selling eatables at Industrial area when were removed as part on the ongoing drive against non-registered vendors.

Dhananjay Chauhan, General Secretary of the Transgenders Welfare Society, said,” When they went to the corporation office, the officials insulted them saying ‘tumhe uthane ki kisse himmat hai. tumhari badualag jayegi..’ And they were laughing. When there is no acceptance for us in society, it is like pushing us to do the same work which people expect transgenders to do, which is asking for badhai or begging,” fumed Chauhan. The vendors alleged that they were ready to pay the vending fee but even then they have been excluded.

“We will protest if we are not heard. It takes a lot to develop a customer base especially being a transgender. For the last 22 years, we have been setting up the eatable stalls and we were able to develop a regular set of customers after a lot of effort.”

A senior officer in the vendor protection cell said he will take up the issue in the meeting of the town vending committee.

“It is only today I learnt that even transgenders were carrying out vending. I will take up this issue in the next meeting of the town vending committee. We must designate some sites for them as well if they are making a living out of vending,” he said.

