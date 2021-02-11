Chandigarh: Meeting after 17 months, advisory council members come up with multiple suggestions

The UT administrator’s Advisory Council meeting was held on Wednesday after a gap of 17 months at Hotel Mount View, Sector 10. Governor of Punjab and Administrator, UT, Chandigarh, VP Singh Badnore presided over the meeting. Public representatives including mayor, previous MPs, office-bearers of various associations and senior officers attended the meeting.

The meeting started with the Administrator paying tribute to officials and workers who toiled hard to fight Covid-19 in the city. Two minutes’ silence was observed to pay homage to those who lost their lives in the fight and also for those who died in the Uttarakhand glacier burst.

Patting their own backs first

The Administrator mentioned how the battle against Covid-19 was fought with regular war-room meetings and coordination with various agencies in the Tricity. He mentioned that adequate hospitals, doctors, medicines, equipment, testing facilities and infrastructure were provided in the city for Covid patients. He also appreciated the efforts made in accommodating and transporting migrant labour to their home states. He particularly appreciated the efforts of the municipal corporation in providing vegetable, fruits, ration and milk at the doors of the residents through public transport system.

Badnore commended the deputy commissioner for providing free food to more than a lakh persons during the pandemic. He appreciated the efforts of the health department for screening every household of Chandigarh and providing adequate testing facility, wherever required.

A presentation was made by Director General of Police Sanjay Beniwal, highlighting the efforts made by the police in helping the Civil Administration during the corona days. He highlighted the care for senior citizens, distribution of food at doorsteps of the needy persons and also regular screening with strict enforcement of covid guidelines in Containment Zones. He mentioned about the introduction of a mobile application to provide facilities to senior citizens at home regarding servants’ verification etc. Due to tri-city coordination, the crime rate has come down, he added.

CB Ojha, Chief Engineer also gave a presentation about the projects completed like houses in medical college, restoration of Capitol Complex, lighting of cycle tracks, smart grid projects etc. He also mentioned about several upcoming projects like sewage treatment plant, community hall, international centre, police housing, underpass between Punjab University and PGIMER, girls hostel in Sector 42, multi-level parking in District Court Complex, 4th CTU bus depot in Raipur Kalan, Mother & Child Care Centre in GMCH, Sector 32 etc.

The Administrator complimented the members of the Sub-Committees of the Council for conducting the meeting and giving their recommendations. He appealed to the members to give their views on the recommendation in writing to the Administrator.

What Was Suggested By Whom

Ex-MP Pawan Kumar Bansal, in his address, appreciated the efforts of the Administration in restoring the buildings in Capitol Complex. He focused on maintaining heritage lights at Sukhna Lake and setting up Skating Rink in Sector 17. He also desired multi-parking project in district court to be expedited. He supported the idea of India International Centre being set up.

Satyapal Jain, ex-MP, appreciated efforts made by the Administration in fighting Covid-19. He requested for more houses for urban poor, regularisation of construction outside Lal Dora, setting up of a Mazdoor Bhawan and enhancement of Old Age Pension.

Former MP Harmohan Dhawan opposed the privatisation of power and Mayor Ravikant Sharma demanded that RLA funds be passed on to the municipal corporation and more grant-in-aids be given to the Corporation for developmental works in villages.

Arun Sood, BJP, suggested that water tariff be reduced, a cow commission be set up, nursing homes be allowed in residential areas and industry be provided with facility of leasehold to freehold. He also demanded that shop owners be allowed to cover the courtyard and completion certificates for society be issued.

Councillor Devinder Babla suggested that plots be converted from leasehold to freehold and Chandigarh Housing Board’s households be allowed additional construction.

Ex-BJP president Sanjay Tandon stated that the proposal for Outer-Ring Road should be expedited and stray dogs’ pound/shelter be constructed. He also demanded reduction of collectors’ rates.

BN Goswamy requested for more importance to be given to arts and culture and appointment of full-time director in the state museum.

Justice Jasbir Singh demanded that Lokayukt, Police Complaint Authority and Human Rights Commission be set up in the city.

Former chief secretary of Haryana, Keshni Anand Arora, requested for road widening.

Concluding the meeting, the Administrator thanked the council members for their feedback and requested them to give their comments on the recommendations of the sub-committees in writing. He also assured that such meetings will be held more frequently and all suggestions received will be discussed.