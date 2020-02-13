Chandigarh: Meat seller files suit over illegal meat kiosks in Sector 25

It has also been alleged in the petition that the sellers are running the kiosks under the influence of some senior officials and without fear of the Chandigarh Administration. (AP) It has also been alleged in the petition that the sellers are running the kiosks under the influence of some senior officials and without fear of the Chandigarh Administration. (AP)

A LICENCED meat seller from Chandigarh has filed a civil suit against the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh (MCC), and the Superintendent of Slaughter House of Municipal Corporation, seeking directions for the MCC to remove illegal kiosks of meat sellers in Sector 25.

The MCC, however, in reply has denied any illegal kiosks operating in the area.

The petitioner, Lekhraj, has alleged that meat sellers running illegal kiosks in Janta and Kumhar colony, Sector 25, are illegally selling meat without having necessary permission of the MCC.

Lekhraj further submitted that he has been allotted built up booth at Janta Colony at Sector 25, on a monthly fee of Rs 25,080, for a period of five years. However, on the day of taking over possession, he noticed that a number of illegal and makeshift kiosks were running near his shop without a licence and were illegally selling meat items, which he brought it to the notice of the MCC.

However, no action was taken on the complaint.

It has also been alleged in the petition that the sellers are running the kiosks under the influence of some senior officials and without fear of the Chandigarh Administration. After receiving the petition, a notice were issued to the civic body.

The MCC in reply, through the Additional Commissioner, denying allegations of the petitioner, submitted that no illegal kiosks of meat sellers in Sector 25, Chandigarh, are running without any permission. The MC teams regularly inspects and checks the sale of meat at the unauthorised kiosks if any.

The civic body also submitted that in a recent raid at Janta colony, and Kumhar colony, pork, chicken found unfit for consumption was seized and destroyed and thus no illegal makeshift kiosks were allowed in the concerned area.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.