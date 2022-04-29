Chandigarh MC to spend ’12 lakh on visit of Raipur councillors’ delegation

For the delegation of councillors that is coming from Raipur to Chandigarh, the civic body will be spending Rs 12 lakh.

A budget for the same was approved in the Finance and Contract Committee meeting.

A statement issued in this regard stated, “The committee members approved the approximate budget of Rs 12 lakh on the study tour of Mayor, Chairman and councillors of Municipal Corporation, Raipur, Chhattisgarh who are coming to Chandigarh to study the sanitation projects of Municipal Corporation.”

When asked on what the budget would be spent, a senior official of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation said, “A hamper with a conference bag will be given which will have a cap, a water bottle, a diary, a souvenir from MC. Then a tour of one day to various sites would be undertaken with them which includes expenditure of vehicles for 100 persons. Also, a dinner will be hosted by MC and press conference would be done.”

It was also stated that the estimate proposed was though of Rs 7 lakh, the panel passed Rs 12 lakh saying that if there is any emergent need, then they may use it.